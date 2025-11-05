Ardagh Group SA Third Quarter 2025 Trading update

LUXEMBOURG , Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group S.A. ("Ardagh" or the "Group") provides the following update in relation to trading in the three months ended September 30, 2025. This trading update presents unaudited preliminary financial and non-financial information which has been prepared by management of the Group and is based solely on preliminary internal information currently available.

Group consolidated revenue is expected to be approximately $2.50 billion in the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $2.39 billion in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding currency translation effects, third quarter revenue is expected to be approximately 2% higher than the same period last year.

Ardagh Group's Glass Packaging revenue, comprising the Europe & Africa and the North America reporting segments, is expected to be approximately $1.08 billion in the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $1.08 billion in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding currency translation effects, third quarter revenue is expected to be approximately 3% lower than the same period last year.

Consolidated Group Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $394 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $362 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Glass packaging shipments in the three months ended September 30, 2025, are expected to be 1% lower than the same period last year, with very low single digit growth in the Europe & Africa segment more than offset by the expected impact of previous footprint rationalisation activity in North America.

Within the Group's Glass Packaging business, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $186 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $166 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding currency translation effects, this represents an increase of approximately 9% year on year.

Consolidated Group cash and available liquidity is expected to be approximately $1.07 billion at September 30, 2025, including $627 million at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A..

The Group expects to report third quarter results following the completion of the recapitalisation transaction and a further announcement will be made in due course.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. reported its third quarter results on October 23, 2025, details of which can be found at https://ir.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 19,000 people with sales of approximately $9.1 billion.

Disclaimer

This trading update presents unaudited preliminary financial and non-financial information which has been prepared by management of the Group and is based solely on preliminary internal information currently available. During the course of our financial statement closing process, additional items may be identified that could require adjustments affecting the results discussed above. As such, these preliminary results are subject to change and should not be regarded as an indication, forecast or representation regarding the Group's financial results for the full quarter or any other period, and you should not place undue reliance thereon. Such preliminary information does not take into account any circumstances or events occurring after the period to which it refers. This information has not been audited, reviewed or verified by our independent auditors and no procedures have been contemplated by our independent auditors with respect thereto.

This trading update presents Adjusted EBITDA, which is not defined under IFRS Accounting Standards. Adjusted EBITDA consists of profit/(loss) for the period before income tax charge/(credit), net finance expense, depreciation and amortization, exceptional operating items and share of profit or loss in equity accounted joint venture. This trading update does not reflect any potential impacts and / or adjustments arising from the completion of the recapitalisation transaction. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate and assess our segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because we believe that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating companies in the packaging industry. However, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA in a manner different from ours. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS Accounting Standards and should not be considered an alternative to profit/(loss) as indicators of operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

This release may include "forward-looking statements," including certain statements, estimates, targets and projections provided by the Group with respect to its anticipated future performance, financial condition, plans, objectives and business outlook. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "could," "estimates," "anticipates," "aims," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "continue," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "seek," "should," or "would," or, in each case, their negative or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. They reflect significant assumptions and subjective judgments by management, which may or may not prove to be correct, and there can be no assurance that any estimates, targets or projections are attainable or will be realized. Neither the Group, nor any of its affiliates or directors, partners, employees or advisers, accepts any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such statements or assumes any obligation to update or revise them to reflect changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based.

Media:

Pat Walsh, Murray Consultants

Tel.: +353 1 498 0300 / +353 87 2269345

Email: [email protected]

Conor McClafferty, FGS Global

Email: [email protected]

Investors:



Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.