Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. - Second Quarter 2024 Results

Jul 25, 2024, 07:00 ET
LUXEMBOURG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
|
Three months ended
|
June 30, 2024
|
June 30, 2023
|
Change
|
Constant Currency
|
($'m except per share data)
|
Revenue
|
1,259
|
1,255
|
-
|
-
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
2
|
(10)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
178
|
151
|
18 %
|
18 %
|
Loss per share
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
Adjusted earnings per share (1)
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
Dividend per ordinary share
|
0.10
|
0.10
Oliver Graham, CEO of Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP), said:
"Our strong earnings performance, reflected in double-digit Adjusted EBITDA growth in both regions, delivered a second successive outperformance against our quarterly guidance. Volume growth, strong input cost recovery and lower plant operating costs drove sequentially improved Adjusted EBITDA growth. Strong performance in Europe underpinned our outperformance in the quarter and continued growth in the region gives us the confidence to improve our guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA growth in 2024."
- Global beverage can shipments grew 3% in the quarter driven by strong growth of 5% in Europe, with Americas growth of 1%. North America grew by 3%, versus a strong prior year comparable, supported by contracted new volumes. Brazil volumes were impacted by temporary customer mix effects, during off-season, as the industry backdrop continues to strengthen.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $178 million for the quarter was ahead of guidance and represented a 18% increase versus the prior year quarter.
- In the Americas Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 14% to $99 million driven by favorable volume/mix and lower operating costs.
- In Europe Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased by 23% to $79 million, principally due to favorable volume/mix and stronger input cost recovery, partly offset by higher operating costs.
- Total liquidity improved to $405 million at June 30, 2024, ahead of expectation. Growth capex to reduce to approximately $100 million in 2024 – in line with prior guidance - with a further reduction anticipated in 2025.
- Modest deleveraging expected in 2024, versus end 2023 position, through Adjusted EBITDA growth and lease principal repayments, with a more meaningful reduction thereafter. Full year 2024 Adjusted Free Cashflow anticipated to be broadly in line with prior expectations.
- Announcing new $300 million secured financing commitment from Apollo directly to AMP, which will further strengthen liquidity in H2 and supplement expected seasonal cash inflows. Financing is expected to be neutral to net leverage.
- Regular quarterly ordinary dividend of 10c announced. No change to capital allocation priorities.
- 2024 outlook improved: shipments growth approaching mid-single digits % and full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640-660 million (from $630-660 million prior guidance).
- Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA expected to be of the order of $185 million (Q3 2023: $171 million reported and constant currency basis).
|
Financial Performance Review
Bridge of 2023 to 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
Revenue
|
Europe
|
Americas
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue 2023
|
555
|
700
|
1,255
|
Organic
|
6
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
FX translation
|
5
|
—
|
5
|
Revenue 2024
|
566
|
693
|
1,259
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Europe
|
Americas
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2023
|
64
|
87
|
151
|
Organic
|
15
|
12
|
27
|
FX translation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2024
|
79
|
99
|
178
|
2024 margin %
|
14.0 %
|
14.3 %
|
14.1 %
|
2023 margin %
|
11.5 %
|
12.4 %
|
12.0 %
|
Six months ended June 30, 2024
|
Revenue
|
Europe
|
Americas
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue 2023
|
1,041
|
1,345
|
2,386
|
Organic
|
(16)
|
8
|
(8)
|
FX translation
|
22
|
—
|
22
|
Revenue 2024
|
1,047
|
1,353
|
2,400
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Europe
|
Americas
|
Group
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2023
|
113
|
168
|
281
|
Organic
|
7
|
22
|
29
|
FX translation
|
2
|
—
|
2
|
Adjusted EBITDA 2024
|
122
|
190
|
312
|
2024 margin %
|
11.7 %
|
14.0 %
|
13.0 %
|
2023 margin %
|
10.9 %
|
12.5 %
|
11.8 %
Group Performance
Group
Revenue increased by $4 million, on a reported basis, to $1,259 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $1,255 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a constant currency basis, revenue is consistent with the prior year, principally due to the passthrough of lower input costs to customers offsetting favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $27 million, or 18%, to $178 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $151 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18%, principally due to higher input cost recovery and favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operating costs.
Americas
Revenue decreased by $7 million, or 1% to $693 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $700 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in revenue principally reflected the pass through of lower input costs to customers, partly offset by favorable volume/mix effects.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $12 million, or 14% to $99 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $87 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by favorable volume/mix effects and lower operating costs.
Europe
Revenue increased by $11 million, or 2%, to $566 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $555 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 1%, principally due to favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by the pass through of lower input costs to customers.
Adjusted EBITDA increased by $15 million, or 23%, to $79 million in the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $64 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023. On a constant currency basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23%, principally due to higher input cost recovery and favorable volume/mix effects, partly offset by higher operating costs.
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details
Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will hold its second quarter 2024 earnings webcast and conference call for investors at 9.00 a.m. EDT (2.00 p.m. BST) on Thursday July 25, 2024. Please use the following webcast link to register for this call:
Webcast registration and access:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1677398&tp_key=5b40bc06f6
Conference call dial in:
United States/Canada: +1 800 289 0438
International: +44 330 165 4027
Participant pin code: 8753981
An investor earnings presentation to accompany this release is available at https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing approximately 6,300 employees and had sales of $4.8 billion in 2023.
For more information, visit https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this release. Certain factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements include the risk factors described in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any other public filings made by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. with the SEC. In addition, new risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual events to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Under no circumstances should the inclusion of such forward-looking statements in this release be regarded as a representation or warranty by us or any other person with respect to the achievement of results set out in such statements or that the underlying assumptions used will in fact be the case. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The person responsible for the release of this information on behalf of Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC is Stephen Lyons, Investor Relations Director.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This release may contain certain financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow, net debt and ratios relating thereto that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards. Non-IFRS financial measures may be considered in addition to IFRS financial information, but should not be used as substitutes for the corresponding IFRS measures. The non-IFRS financial measures used by Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Three months ended June 30, 2024
|
Three months ended June 30, 2023
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
Total
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
1,259
|
—
|
1,259
|
1,255
|
—
|
1,255
|
Cost of sales
|
(1,081)
|
(9)
|
(1,090)
|
(1,109)
|
(37)
|
(1,146)
|
Gross profit
|
178
|
(9)
|
169
|
146
|
(37)
|
109
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(76)
|
(1)
|
(77)
|
(60)
|
(3)
|
(63)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(37)
|
—
|
(37)
|
(35)
|
—
|
(35)
|
Operating profit
|
65
|
(10)
|
55
|
51
|
(40)
|
11
|
Net finance expense
|
(51)
|
—
|
(51)
|
(49)
|
26
|
(23)
|
Profit/(loss) before tax
|
14
|
(10)
|
4
|
2
|
(14)
|
(12)
|
Income tax (charge)/credit
|
(4)
|
2
|
(2)
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
10
|
(8)
|
2
|
2
|
(12)
|
(10)
|
Loss per share
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Income Statement for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
|
Six months ended June 30, 2024
|
Six months ended June 30, 2023
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
Total
|
Before
|
Exceptional
|
Total
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Revenue
|
2,400
|
—
|
2,400
|
2,386
|
—
|
2,386
|
Cost of sales
|
(2,091)
|
(17)
|
(2,108)
|
(2,117)
|
(47)
|
(2,164)
|
Gross profit
|
309
|
(17)
|
292
|
269
|
(47)
|
222
|
Sales, general and administration expenses
|
(146)
|
(4)
|
(150)
|
(116)
|
(12)
|
(128)
|
Intangible amortization
|
(73)
|
—
|
(73)
|
(70)
|
—
|
(70)
|
Operating profit
|
90
|
(21)
|
69
|
83
|
(59)
|
24
|
Net finance expense
|
(103)
|
17
|
(86)
|
(99)
|
53
|
(46)
|
Loss before tax
|
(13)
|
(4)
|
(17)
|
(16)
|
(6)
|
(22)
|
Income tax credit
|
4
|
3
|
7
|
5
|
6
|
11
|
Loss for the period
|
(9)
|
(1)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
—
|
(11)
|
Loss per share:
|
Basic and diluted loss per share
|
(0.04)
|
(0.04)
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Financial Position
|
At June 30, 2024
|
At December 31, 2023
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Non-current assets
|
Intangible assets
|
1,295
|
1,382
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
2,557
|
2,628
|
Other non-current assets
|
142
|
154
|
3,994
|
4,164
|
Current assets
|
Inventories
|
417
|
469
|
Trade and other receivables
|
438
|
278
|
Contract assets
|
228
|
259
|
Income tax receivable
|
32
|
44
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
23
|
12
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
236
|
443
|
1,374
|
1,505
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
5,368
|
5,669
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
(22)
|
106
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Borrowings including lease obligations
|
3,590
|
3,640
|
Other non-current liabilities*
|
356
|
401
|
3,946
|
4,041
|
Current liabilities
|
Borrowings including lease obligations
|
285
|
94
|
Payables and other current liabilities
|
1,159
|
1,428
|
1,444
|
1,522
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
5,390
|
5,563
|
TOTAL EQUITY and LIABILITIES
|
5,368
|
5,669
|
* Other non-current liabilities include liabilities for earnout shares of $7 million at June 30, 2024 (December 2023: $23 million) and warrants of $1 million at June 30, 2024 (December 2023: $2 million).
|
Unaudited Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
|
Cash generated from/(used in) operations (2)
|
315
|
302
|
(1)
|
74
|
Net interest paid
|
(78)
|
(74)
|
(93)
|
(82)
|
Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
(11)
|
Income tax paid
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
(11)
|
(15)
|
Cash flows from/(used in) operating activities
|
234
|
223
|
(104)
|
(34)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
Net capital expenditure
|
(36)
|
(96)
|
(98)
|
(222)
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
(36)
|
(96)
|
(98)
|
(222)
|
Cash flows (used in)/received from financing activities
|
Changes in borrowings
|
(23)
|
24
|
181
|
58
|
Deferred debt issue costs paid
|
–
|
(1)
|
–
|
(2)
|
Lease payments
|
(23)
|
(22)
|
(44)
|
(38)
|
Dividends paid
|
(66)
|
(65)
|
(132)
|
(131)
|
Cash flows (used in)/received from financing activities
|
(112)
|
(64)
|
5
|
(113)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
86
|
63
|
(197)
|
(369)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
155
|
124
|
443
|
555
|
Foreign exchange losses on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(10)
|
(4)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
236
|
182
|
236
|
182
|
Financial assets and liabilities
At June 30, 2024, the Group's net debt and available liquidity was as follows:
|
Drawn amount
|
Available liquidity
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Senior Secured Green and Senior Green Notes
|
3,267
|
—
|
Global Asset Based Loan Facility
|
187
|
169
|
Lease obligations
|
398
|
—
|
Other borrowings
|
46
|
—
|
Total borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
3,898
|
169
|
Deferred debt issue costs
|
(23)
|
—
|
Net borrowings / undrawn facilities
|
3,875
|
169
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(236)
|
236
|
Derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign currency and interest rate risk
|
18
|
—
|
Net debt / available liquidity
|
3,657
|
405
|
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted profit
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Profit/(loss) for the period as presented in the income statement
|
2
|
(10)
|
Less: Dividend on preferred shares
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
Loss for the period used in calculating earnings per share
|
(4)
|
(16)
|
Exceptional items, net of tax
|
8
|
12
|
Intangible amortization, net of tax
|
29
|
27
|
Adjusted profit for the period
|
33
|
23
|
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|
597.7
|
597.6
|
Loss per share
|
(0.01)
|
(0.03)
|
Adjusted earnings per share
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to Adjusted EBITDA
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Profit/(loss) for the period
|
2
|
(10)
|
(10)
|
(11)
|
Income tax charge/(credit)
|
2
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(11)
|
Net finance expense
|
51
|
23
|
86
|
46
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
113
|
100
|
222
|
198
|
Exceptional operating items
|
10
|
40
|
21
|
59
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
178
|
151
|
312
|
281
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted operating cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow
|
Three months ended June 30,
|
Six months ended June 30,
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
$'m
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
178
|
151
|
312
|
281
|
Movement in working capital
|
152
|
171
|
(271)
|
(175)
|
Maintenance capital expenditure
|
(26)
|
(26)
|
(50)
|
(62)
|
Lease payments
|
(23)
|
(22)
|
(44)
|
(38)
|
Exceptional restructuring costs
|
(6)
|
—
|
(20)
|
—
|
Adjusted operating cash flow
|
275
|
274
|
(73)
|
6
|
Interest paid
|
(78)
|
(74)
|
(93)
|
(82)
|
Settlement of foreign currency derivative financial instruments
|
6
|
1
|
1
|
(11)
|
Income tax paid
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
(11)
|
(15)
|
Adjusted free cash flow - pre Growth Investment capital expenditure
|
194
|
195
|
(176)
|
(102)
|
Growth investment capital expenditure
|
(10)
|
(70)
|
(48)
|
(160)
|
Adjusted free cash flow - post Growth Investment capital expenditure
|
184
|
125
|
(224)
|
(262)
|
Related Footnotes
|
(1) For a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS measures, see Page 9.
|
(2) Cash from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2024 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital inflows of $152 million (2023: $171 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $15 million (2023: $20 million). Cash used in operations for the six months ended June 30, 2024 is derived from the aggregate of Adjusted EBITDA as presented on Page 9, working capital outflows of $271 million (2023: outflows of $175 million) and other exceptional cash outflows of $42 million (2023: $34 million).
SOURCE Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.
Share this article