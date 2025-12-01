Ardagh Metal Packaging to participate in a fireside chat at the Citi Basic Materials Conference

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will participate in Citi's 2025 Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Oliver Graham, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 13:40 US Eastern Time. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investor relations website and under the following Link.

Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay of the event will be made accessible later that day using the same link.

To view this release online and get more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is a leading global supplier of sustainable and infinitely recyclable metal beverage cans to brand owners globally. An operating business of sustainable packaging business Ardagh Group, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 metal beverage can production facilities in nine countries, employing more than 6,000 people with sales of approximately $4.9 billion in 2024.

