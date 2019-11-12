Ardagh strengthens sustainability commitment with ISO certifications

ISO 14001:2015 is the most updated standard of its kind and focuses on environmental management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing a management system that aligns business strategies and environmental objectives. The detailed certification process provides the framework to help organizations minimize their environmental impact, reduce their carbon footprint, and meet and exceed compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

"Continued ISO certification across our entire Ardagh North America metal manufacturing organization is indicative of our commitment to assuring customers we remain on a path of continuous improvement across quality, sustainability and product and service satisfaction," said Claude Marbach, CEO, Ardagh Metal – North America. "These accomplishments help provide confirmation that customers receive not only the best in package safety and integrity, but a strong sustainability position that in turn supports our customers' environmental objectives."

Ardagh's ISO 14001:2015 certifications, issued through NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), support an already-strong quality and environmental position inherent in the product the company makes at all Ardagh facilities. Metal beverage cans are recycled at the highest rate of any other package option. Cans also deliver optimum filling as well as distribution and retail display economics.

The company says most of its North American beverage can plants are now ISO certified, and there are plans for all locations to ultimately achieve certification. For more information, please access: www.ardaghgroup.com

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of $6.7bn.

