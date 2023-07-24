Arden at Indian Land Hires Rachel Lowery as Community Manager

The inaugural hire of the Arden at Indian Land community in the greater Charlotte, NC Area marks additional growth for the property management company and kicks off the construction of the new community, opening in 2024.

INDIAN LAND, N.C., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arden at Indian Land, the first and only "55 and better" apartment rental community under construction in Indian Land, South Carolina, welcomes Rachel Lowery as the inaugural community manager. Lowery joins the operations team and brings her 6 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, as well as her personal interest and educational background in Gerontology, the study of aging, to Arden.

"As we continue to grow Arden in the North Carolina market, we sought a best-in-class community manager with the perfect combination of experience, compassion, and customer service," said Jim Lindsey, Managing Partner of Arden. "With Rachel leading the community, we can build an innovative team that will keep our vision of empowering lives through community at the forefront of our daily operations, and provide a welcoming environment for those 55+ to continue living their vibrant lives in.."

Arden began the search for a community manager when construction began for Arden at Indian Land—the first of four Arden communities to be built in the greater Charlotte area within the next few years. Hiring Lowery is the first step of multiple hires.

"The culture at Arden, specifically the inclusivity aspect, is inspiring," said Lowery. "I've never seen a property management company that goes so far above and beyond to give back to the community and shows consideration for residents, neighbors, and employees alike—I'm excited to be part of it as the community manager for this brand new community and property management company."

Lowery's love of learning, growth mindset, and managerial experience will serve her well within Arden's culture of curiosity and continual improvement. Her compassion coupled with professionalism and proactiveness will aid her in building a successful team and community, as well as creating beneficial relationships with residents, prospects, and local businesses partnerships, through the Indian Land Chamber of Commerce and the Indian Land Rotary Club among others.

Lowery, a Charlotte native, will also be tasked with building a solid sense of community and creating a strong team culture through the new team members she hires.

The U.S. active adult (55+) community market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.02% from 2023 to 2030 to reach USD 805.0 billion by 2030.1 As seniors in the Southeast U.S. seek out purpose from their communities, it's become vital to allow residents to cultivate a lifestyle all their own. Through offering a better life with amenities, activities, and options that appeal to "55 and better" active adults, Arden continues to grow, most recently with Arden at Indian Land.

Pre-leasing has officially started at Arden at Indian Land, with move-ins expected to begin in February of 2024. The information center, located onsite at 9885 Harrisburg Road, Indian Land, SC 29707, is open Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm to meet with you in person and help answer questions. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

In addition to Arden at Indian Land, three more Arden communities are planned for the Charlotte area, along with plans for communities in the greater Raleigh, NC, Charleston, SC, Nashville, TN, and Savannah, GA metros. For businesses interested in partnering with us to provide top-notch services for our 55+ community residents, please reach out directly [email protected].

About Arden at Indian Land

Arden at Indian Land is a new 55+ community under construction in the greater Charlotte, NC area, offering 128 units to active adults—the first and only of its kind in Indian Land, SC. Arden at Indian Land is wholly owned and operated by Arden, founded in 2020, which is dedicated to empowering residents' lives through possibility, inclusivity, and accessibility for those seeking to be part of an engaged and 55+ active living community. For more information, visit www.ardenatindianland.com/

