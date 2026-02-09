Ardent Health, Inc. (ARDT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Ardent Health, Inc. ("Ardent" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARDT).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Ardent did not primarily rely on "detailed reviews of historical collections" in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did "management determine . . . [when an] account is uncollectible."; (2) the Company's accounts receivable framework "utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved," which allowed Ardent to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts; (3) Ardent did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts "sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations"; (4) Ardent's professional liability reserves were insufficient to cover "significant social inflationary pressure in medical malpractice cases the past several years," which had been an "increasing dynamic year-over-year" in the Company's New Mexico market; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP