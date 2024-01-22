Ardent Mills Names Kate Kimball as General Counsel

As General Counsel, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Kimball will be responsible for overseeing all legal and compliance matters.

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardent Mills, the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, today announced Kate Kimball has joined the executive leadership team as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Kimball will oversee all legal and compliance matters for the company, in addition to serving as an advisor to and secretary of Ardent Mills' Board of Managers.

Kate Kimball, Ardent Mills' new General Counsel.

"We are thrilled to have Kate join us as we continue to evolve and grow as a company. Kate's expertise in legal and regulatory matters, specifically related to manufacturing and Environmental, Social and Governance, will be a tremendous asset to our team," says Dan Dye, Chief Executive Officer of Ardent Mills. "Furthermore, Kate is a mission-driven individual who shares Ardent Mills' commitment to our core values."

Kimball joins Ardent Mills with over 15 years of legal and regulatory experience in both the public and private sector. Most recently, Kimball was Associate General Counsel of Ball Corporation, a Colorado-based sustainable packaging company.

"Ardent Mills' dedication to sustainability, innovation, and driving positive change aligns seamlessly with my own values, making the company a natural fit for me," says Kimball. "I look forward to working with this dynamic team to navigate legal complexities and advance the company's long-term, sustainable growth strategy to fortify its position as a leader in the North American milling and ingredient industry."

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is committed to transforming how the world is nourished. As the premier flour-milling and ingredient company, we cultivate the future of plant-based solutions to help our customers and communities thrive. We operate in more than 40 locations that specialize in flour, quinoa, pulses, and organic and gluten-free products that drive emerging nutrition and innovation across plant-based ingredients. Our holistic portfolio empowers us to meet the complex needs of customers today while focusing on the growing needs of tomorrow's consumer. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, we operate in Canada, the US and Puerto Rico with company headquarters in Denver, Colorado. We employ more than 100 certified millers and support thousands of local jobs that contribute billions of dollars to local economies -- helping our people, our customers, and families everywhere flourish. To learn more about our mission and our solutions, visit ardentmills.com.

