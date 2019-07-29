Ardent Mills Releases Sustainability Report

"Our sustainability pillars focus on agriculture, operations, procurement and transportation," said Dan Dye, CEO of Ardent Mills. "We recently aligned our efforts with the United Nations and their Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals. By championing sustainability and focusing on these global goals, we believe our investment in sustainability delivers a product that brings value to our customers and the environment."

The report dives into many Ardent Mills initiatives that are making a positive environmental impact. Some highlights include:

New alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals targeted at Zero Hunger, Responsible Consumption and Production, and Climate Action.

The initiative to recycle paper in the Newton facility has resulted in 400 tons of waste recycled and 6,766 trees saved since inception.

The Ardent Mills Innovation Center in the Denver headquarters began composting

headquarters began composting in Fiscal Year 2018. Since the program began, 80,409 lbs. of material have been diverted from the landfill.

The focus on energy saving projects yielded a reduction in 3,779 tons of greenhouse gases over Fiscal Year 2018.

Ardent Mills is a proud partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Smartway® Program, working with carriers who choose clean-burning fuel alternatives.

Information on our strategic relationship with Colorado Quinoa; not only to find a Colorado source of quinoa, but also discover water-saving opportunities for farmers in the San Luis Valley.

"We are pleased to share our story and demonstrate how we partner with customers, communities, vendor partners and team members for a more sustainable world," added Dye. "At Ardent Mills, we believe sustainability is everyone's business."

About Ardent Mills

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by 40 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

