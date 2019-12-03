Ardigen Announce New Collaborations With Hospitals in the Area Of Clinical Studies And Data Collection

KRAKOW, Poland, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardigen, a company that uses Artificial Intelligence technologies to develop precise oncological therapies, has concluded further contracts with the hospitals for non-invasive collection of biological material from the oncological patients treated with immunotherapy. Histopathology slides of tumours and collected blood and stool samples after sequencing will expand the immunomic-microbial data collection built by Ardigen, used for designing new therapeutic strategies in the immuno-oncology.

Modelling the immunological system towards the fight against cancer cells is the latest cornerstone of oncological treatment with a very high potential for development. The complexity of the immunological system in combination with the bacterial flora of the human being that affects it constitutes an extensive space for searching for new therapies. Filling this complex space with data allows us to move efficiently in it in search of dependencies of therapeutic importance.

That is why we have taken steps to establish a network of oncology centres, which, due to the collection of biological samples, will accelerate the process of searching for more effective strategies in immuno-oncology. We hope that in the forthcoming years further hospitals from Poland and Europe will join our initiative - said Janusz Homa, CEO of Ardigen.

The network of hospitals cooperating with Ardigen has been joined this time by the University Clinical Centre in Gdańsk and the John Paul II Specialist Hospital in Kraków. These are centres with significant scientific experience, with appropriate laboratory facilities and qualified staff. The substantive support is provided by the outstanding clinicians: Prof. MD Rafał Dziadziuszko from UCC in Gdańsk and Doctor Oncologist Grzegorz Czyżewicz from Kraków, as well as Doctor Pathomorphologist Jacek Kowalski from UCC in Gdańsk.

The observational studies under which the contracts for cooperation with clinical centres have been signed are financed by the National Centre for Research and Development (POIR.01.01.01-00-0347/17) and the Małopolskie Management Centre (RPMP.01.02.01-12-0301/17). The studies received a positive opinion of the Bioethics Committees belonging to the centres and they were also registered in the ClinicalTrials.gov database and obtained NCT04136470 and NCT0414523 numbers.

About Ardigen

Ardigen is a life science computational partner in the era of Artificial Intelligence. We provide custom services based on our expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning, and software engineering. Ardigen's in-house developed platforms for neoepitope and microbiome research facilitate the improvement of the response rates in immuno-oncology.

Visit us at ardigen.com

Contact

Janusz Homa

janusz.homa@ardigen.com

+48 12 340 94 94

SOURCE Ardigen

Related Links

https://ardigen.com/

