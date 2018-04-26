Ardmore Shipping Announces First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call Details:



What: First Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast



When: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: There are two ways to access the conference call:





Dial-in: 844-492-3728 (domestic) or 412-542-4189 (international)

Participants should reference "Ardmore Shipping"





Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.





To access the live webcast and presentation: www.ardmoreshipping.com.

If you are unable to participate at this time, an audio replay of the call will be available through May 9 at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088. Enter the passcode 10119955 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: www.ardmoreshipping.com.

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation:

Ardmore owns and operates a fleet of MR product / chemical tankers ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 deadweight tonnes. Ardmore provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with its modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size tankers.

Ardmore's core strategy is to develop a modern, high-quality fleet of product / chemical tankers, building key long-term commercial relationships and maintaining its cost advantage in assets, operations and overhead, while creating significant synergies and economies of scale as the Company grows. Ardmore provides its services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters, and enjoys close working relationships with key commercial and technical management partners.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman

The IGB Group

45 Broadway, Suite 1150

New York, NY 10006

Tel: 212-477-8438

Fax: 212-477-8636

Email: lberman@igbir.com

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan

The IGB Group

Tel: 646-673-9701

Email: bdegnan@igbir.com

