Are marketing and advertising companies the new job creators in our local area?

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed its annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Software companies have dominated the Inc. 5000 stage for years, but in 2020 Advertising and Marketing companies are closing the gap with 454 companies qualifying, placing the vertical only 97 away from beating the Software category.

As reported by Adexchanger , the advertising, consulting categories appear to be the new winners tied to technology due to the tech-enabled service nature of their businesses. Are the super users of ever advancing technology becoming the new job creators in our cities? It would appear so based on this year's winners and the growth in the category. The state of Colorado is punching way above its weight class as the 8th most companies in this category as compared to being the 21st most populated state.

#1 - California - 88 qualifying companies

#2 - New York - 59 qualifying companies

#3 - Florida - 41 qualifying companies

#4 - TX - 34 qualifying companies

#5 - GE - 23 qualifying companies

#6 - Pa - 16 qualifying companies

#7 - NC - 16 qualifying companies

#8 - CO - 13 qualifying companies

#9 - New Jersey - 12 qualifying companies

#10 - UT - 10 - qualifying companies

As job creation tops the headlines in local business and employment, it's good to know Colorado is ahead in this fast-moving category. Colorado is home to several companies that are leading the pack in that space. AdCellerant is proud to be featured in the list encompassing 12 other elite marketing companies in the front range, including Twelve Three Media (#326), Nuclear Networking (#461), Assembly Media Networks (#694), Visiqua (#841), Strategus (#1728), SocialSEO (#1901), Kumparison (#2235), Choozle (#2421), Revenue River (#2793), Boomerang DM (#2982), Verblio (#3293) and SmarterChaos.com (#3806). The advertising and marketing sector made up over 450 companies on the list this year, further solidifying the growth and importance of advertising in today's business world.

"People will never be replaced completely by technology in marketing and we are proud we have kept our entire team together to celebrate the honor of being on the list for the 3rd year in a row in spite of COVID," states Brock Berry, CEO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant.

These Colorado tech firms accounted for $117.5 million in total revenue and added over 250 jobs, solidifying the category as essential to businesses and career seekers across all industries. AdCellerant is committed to continuing support for local businesses and moving the needle forward in the digital advertising industry by creating new and powerful technology.

