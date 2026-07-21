Are PSNL, LXP, DSGR, ATAI Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL)'s sale to Tempus AI, Inc. for $16.25 per share. If you are a Personalis shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP)'s sale to Brookfield Asset Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $61.20 per share in cash. If you are a LXP shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGR)'s sale to affiliates of LKCM Headwater Investments, LLC for $35.00 per share in cash. If you are a Distribution Solutions shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI)'s sale to Eli Lilly and Company for $6.75 per share in cash, plus up to $2.50 per share in the form of a Contingent Value Right entitling the holder to additional cash payments upon achievement of specified development and regulatory milestones related to the BPL-003 and VLS-01 programs. If you are an AtaiBeckley shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP