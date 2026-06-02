Are SILA, TBRG, RMAX, GDOT Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: SILA)'s sale to affiliates of Blue Owl Real Estate Capital LLC for $30.38 per share. If you are a Sila shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBRG)'s sale to Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. for $26.25 in cash per share. If you are a TruBridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX)'s sale to The Real Brokerage Inc. for either 5.152 shares of the combined company or $13.80 in cash per share. If you are a RE/MAX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT)'s sale to Smith Ventures and CommerceOne Financial Corporation for $8.11 in cash and 0.2215 shares of a new publicly traded bank holding company for each share of Green Dot. If you are a Green Dot shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP