Are Small Cars Twice as Deadly? New Accident Report by Avian Law Group

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avian Law Group has published a comprehensive report titled "Are Certain Cars More Prone to Accidents? An In-Depth Look at Vehicle Dependability and Safety," uncovering critical trends in vehicle accident rates, human behavior, and design flaws. The report analyzes the relationship between vehicle reliability and accident statistics, offering consumers and advocates key insights into automotive safety.

85% of Vehicle Accidents Are Caused by Human Error, Report Finds

Bar Chart of Crashes by Vehicle Advanced driver assistance systems could prevent up to 40% of crashes

The report reveals that human error remains the leading cause of vehicle accidents, accounting for 85% of all incidents. This includes distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding. Small cars, sports models, and vehicles with limited safety features are particularly vulnerable, with significantly higher driver death rates compared to larger or luxury models.

Key Statistics from the Report

Mini cars, such as the Ford Fiesta, average 108 deaths per million registered vehicle years—more than double the average for all vehicles.

SUVs and minivans have some of the lowest accident-related death rates, with fewer than 25 deaths per million registered vehicle years.

Tesla recalled 1.8 million vehicles in 2024, marking one of the largest recalls due to safety-critical software issues.

Sports cars attract younger drivers, contributing to their higher accident rates due to risky driving behaviors.

Addressing Safety and Accountability

The report underscores the need for manufacturers to address disparities in safety technology and structural design. Budget-friendly vehicles often lack advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking or lane-keeping assistance, increasing their susceptibility to accidents. Proactive recall management and regular vehicle maintenance are critical for reducing risks.

Michael Avanesian, founder of Avian Law Group, emphasized the importance of these findings:

"Our report highlights not only the vehicles most prone to accidents but also the preventable factors contributing to these trends. Consumers and manufacturers alike must prioritize safety to reduce these statistics and improve outcomes on the road."

About Avian Law Group

Based in Burbank, CA, Avian Law Group specializes in personal injury law and advocates for victims of vehicle-related accidents. With a focus on rigorous research and client advocacy, the firm is committed to driving accountability and improving public safety.

