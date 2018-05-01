The ACCP Policy Statement is a response and call for discussion based on recent recommendations put forth from a working group initiative that advises patients with renal and hepatic impairment be enrolled into oncology clinical trials. These recommendations were generated from a collaboration between the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Friends of Cancer Research (FOCR) and the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and aim to increase patient participation in and real-world extrapolation of results from oncology studies.

"This Policy statement highlights the importance of clinical pharmacology in the development of oncology drug development," said Michael Fossler, chair of the ACCP Public Policy Committee. "Collecting special population data during the development of drugs used to treat cancer is vital for the safe and effective use of these agents, but it is important to collect these data in a way that protects both patient safety and data integrity."

Are We Ready to Include Organ-impaired Patients in Oncology Trials? A Clinical Pharmacology Perspective on Recent Recommendations

Joanna C. Masters, PharmD and Peter H. Wiernik, MD, FCP

First Published: 17 April 2018

DOI: 10.1002/jcph.1127

