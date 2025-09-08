Are you a PUBM Stockholder? If You Suffered Significant Losses, You Should Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Leading the Securities Fraud Class Action Against PubMatic, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) securities between February 27, 2025 and August 11, 2025. PubMatic is a technology company that enables real time programmatic advertising transactions for advertisers, agencies, and demand side platforms ("DSPs").

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose (1) that a top DSP buyer was shifting a significant number of clients to a new platform which evaluated inventory differently, and (2) that, as a result, PubMatic was seeing a reduction in ad spend and revenue from this top DSP buyer.

The complaint alleges that on August 11, 2025, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial results, noting that the Company's outlook reflects "a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners." The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Goel, further revealed that a "top DSP buyer" had "shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently" causing significant headwinds. Goel stated, in response to the inventory valuation change, the Company would "need to do a better job . . . to prioritize across all the hundreds of billions of daily ad impressions that we have, which subset of those impressions that we send to this DSP." On this news, PubMatic's stock price fell $2.23, or 21.1%, to close at $8.34 per share on August 12, 2025.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against PubMatic, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by October 20, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

