Investor Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Coupang, Inc. Securities Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) securities between April 6, 2025 and December 16, 2025. Coupang describes itself as one of the fastest-growing technology and commerce companies in the world, providing retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world under brands that include Coupang, Coupang Eats, Coupang Play and Farfetch.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Failed to Disclose a Material Cybersecurity Event Impacting the Company

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Coupang had inadequate cybersecurity protocols that allowed a former employee to access sensitive customer information for nearly six months without being detected; (2) this subjected Coupang to a materially heightened risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny; and (3) when defendants became aware that Coupang had been subjected to this data breach, they did not report it in a current report filing (to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) in compliance with applicable reporting rules. When the truth was revealed, Coupang's stock price fell, harming investors.

