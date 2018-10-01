Are You Losing the Renewable Heating and Cooling Fight?

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Most have heard about wind, solar and even hydroelectric as renewable products to get us closer to a net zero carbon footprint, but many people in California have not heard about geothermal. Geothermal is the best kept secret in California, the rest of the country is taking advantage of limited time Federal Tax credits that are as high as 30% of the installation price as a tax credit (consult your tax professional).

Geothermal is 80% more efficient

What is geothermal? Geothermal uses the principles of air conditioning which grabs heat to move out of a structure – but it can work in forward mode to cool just like an air conditioner or in reverse to heat the structure by using a heat pump and the steady temperature underground. Traditional heat pumps are using the air and they have to work harder because when it is cold outside is when the building needs to be heated, this makes regular heat pumps less effective.

Since there is such a vacuum of information available in California, Green Equipment Options, Inc. in conjunction with the leader in geothermal manufacturing and innovation, ClimateMaster is offering limited classes for building professionals such as architects, general contractors, HVAC contractors, mechanical engineers and even end users to learn more about geothermal. Architects and engineers can earn continuous education credits for attending.

In addition to these classes Green Equipment Options can assist HVAC firms on their first geothermal installation. Yes, Green Equipment Options, Inc. is offering free consultation assistance to HVAC firms in Northern California for their first geothermal heating, cooling and hot water installation.

Green Equipment Options, Inc. is a distributor of ClimateMaster geothermal and water source heat pumps they also are a distributor of Kysor Warren grocery store refrigeration. Green Equipment Options' distribution area is northern California.

