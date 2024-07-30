Are You Voting This Year? With Less than 100 Days to Election Day, Michelle Obama has a Question for Voters

Election Day is still on November 5, and When We All Vote's Co-Chairs and Ambassadors have a message for eligible voters

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than 100 days from the general election, When We All Vote released a video message from Founder and Co-Chair Michelle Obama calling her #VotingSquad of Co-Chairs and Ambassadors Reyna Roberts, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Stephen Curry, Chris Paul and Kerry Washington to send a clear message that we aren't sitting this election out.

Election Day is still on November 5. While there is a lot of uncertainty this year, the energy of the moment and power of young voters are clear. With more than 40 million Gen Zers eligible to vote this year, young voters will shape elections around the country — from the presidential election and down-ballot races to ballot initiatives on the issues that matter most, including the economy, abortion access, climate change and criminal justice. When We All Vote is meeting voters where they are to get them registered and ready to vote.

"With excitement building in the 100-day stretch to the election, voters are showing up to register to vote and build their squads," said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote. "When We All Vote is working to get 5 million voters to the polls this year, and it will take all of us to get there. Mrs. Obama and her #VotingSquad know it's go time, so make sure you and your #VotingSquad are ready too."

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to increase participation in each and every election, change the culture around voting and close the race and age voting gaps. As fewer and fewer young Americans identify with political parties, When We All Vote's nonpartisan work is more critical than ever.

Watch When We All Vote's full video message here . A full transcript of the video is included below.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

*Phone rings*

Reyna Roberts: Hello?

Megan Rapinoe: Hello?

Michelle Obama: Hey, it's Michelle.

Chris Paul: Hey, Mrs. Obama!

Michelle Obama: Are you voting this year?

Megan Rapinoe: Yeah, absolutely.

Shonda Rhimes: Of course I am!

Reyna Roberts: 100% yes!

Kerry Washington: Obviously!

Chris Paul: You already know.

Michelle Obama: Now it's your turn to answer the call. We are just 100 days away from the general election. From our local elected officials to ballot measures on reproductive rights, the environment, and our economy — our future is on the ballot. So, are you voting this year?

Shonda Rhimes: Are you voting this year?

Chris Paul: Are you voting this year?

Bretman Rock: Are you voting this year?

Reyna Roberts: Join me.

Steph Curry: Join me.

All: Join us…

Michelle Obama: …by getting registered and ready to vote with When We All Vote today. Text "JOIN" to 56005 to get started.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here.

