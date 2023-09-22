Are Your Grandparents and Senior Neighbors Prepared for an Emergency? Are You Prepared to Help Them in The Event of a Disaster?

News provided by

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

22 Sep, 2023, 11:45 ET

National Preparedness Month Serves as a Reminder About the Importance of Helping Older Adults

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to preparing for a natural disaster or emergency don't forget some of the most important people in your life. Senior citizens, people like your grandparents or an elderly neighbor, can use a helping hand to get ready.

PG&E's Safety Action Center has a toolkit for seniors and their caregivers to help prepare for an emergency. The Safety Action Center (safetyactioncenter.pge.com) is PG&E's online preparedness resource, which provides information to help customers keep their families, homes and businesses safe during natural disasters and other emergencies. On the site, you'll find preparedness tips for seniors, including those with access and functional needs.

"We know older adults are more vulnerable after a disaster or emergency. That's why it's so important to get ready before something happens," said Angie Gibson, Vice President of Emergency Preparedness and Response at PG&E. "We urge our older customers and those who love them to take advantage of the available resources to make an emergency plan and build an emergency supply kit."

September is National Preparedness Month, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has called out preparing older adults and their caregivers before a disaster or emergency strikes as a key action to take. 

""We know older adults can face greater risks when it comes to the multitude of extreme weather events and emergencies we now face, especially if they are living alone, are low-income, have a disability, or live in rural areas," said Administrator Deanne Criswell. "We are also underscoring the importance of involving caregivers in these conversations, as they are instrumental in our efforts to help this vital community before, during and after disasters."

Keys to Senior Emergency Planning

Here are some steps seniors and their caregivers can take to be prepared:

  • Plan Escape Routes from your home, keeping your accessibility challenges top of mind.
  • Implement a buddy system or phone tree with family, neighbors and friends to check in on you and other seniors during emergencies or other natural disasters.
  • If you rely on electricity for a medical device, pre-charge your device, consider backup power options, and keep ice packs and a cooler ready for any medications that require refrigeration.
  • Practice opening your garage door manually in case you lose power.
  • Pack your emergency supply kit and remember to re-stock every six to 12 months. Don't forget about your medications.
  • Practice, practice, practice with every member of your family and caregivers.

PG&E and its partners have several programs in place to help older adults.

More resources are available

  • FEMA. Visit Ready.gov/older-adults for more information, tips and this toolkit with more information on how to seniors and their caregivers can prepare for an emergency.
  • Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers. In partnership with FEMA, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers has resources for to promote the health, strength and safety of caregivers.
  • Call 211 for other resources available in your county.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Also from this source

Wildfire Safety and Preparedness: The PG&E Corporation Foundation and California Fire Foundation Announce Wildfire Safety Grant Funding

PG&E Encourages Customers to Check LIHEAP Eligibility, Apply for Bill Support

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.