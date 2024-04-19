Nearly 5,000 Nonprofits and Schools Benefit from Charitable Contributions from PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation

PG&E, The PG&E Corporation Foundation and PG&E Coworkers Contributed a Total of More than $31 Million in 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PG&E and The PG&E Corporation Foundation (PG&E Foundation) provided $25.6 million in charitable contributions in 2023, along with PG&E coworkers who contributed another $5.9 million — all benefitting nearly 5,000 nonprofits and schools. Charitable contributions are funded by shareholders, not PG&E customers.

PG&E's Community Relations 2023 Impact Report released today, details programs, charitable giving and volunteerism. Charitable contributions from PG&E and the PG&E Foundation increased more than a half-million dollars in 2023 over the previous year. PG&E volunteer hours also rose, by 18%, with coworkers giving more than 35,000 hours of their time in local communities PG&E's interactive 2023 Charitable Giving Map allows users to search by city and county to learn which local nonprofits received grants, as well as the amount of each grant.

Serving Local and Underserved Communities

PG&E and the PG&E Foundation provided more than 1,000 grants to nonprofits supporting the safety and well-being of local communities. This included key signature programs such as the Foundation's Better Together STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Scholarships, and continued support for the California Restaurant Foundation's Restaurants Care Resilience Fund to help small, local restaurants thrive post-pandemic.

Learn more about PG&E's charitable giving and how it is making a difference in PG&E's hometowns by watching its 2023 Impact Report video. You can also hear from Ygnacio Valley High School's robotics team (Project 212), an underserved school in Concord that benefited from PG&E's grant and mentoring programs, and a family-owned restaurant grantee Daddy O's Smokehouse in Sacramento.

The Impact Report highlights grant support for disadvantaged communities: 77% benefitting communities of color, 91% toward underserved communities and 87% going to low-income communities.

"We are committed to making a difference in the communities we are privileged to serve. From helping students pay for college with our STEM Scholarship program to help ease the financial burden of higher education, to investing in local organizations and nonprofits for disaster preparedness — including local food banks and fire safety programs — we are dedicated to creating safer communities and lifting up our customers and neighbors in our hometowns," said Carla Peterman, PG&E Corporation Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Chief Sustainability Officer, and Chair of the Board of the PG&E Foundation.

PG&E Coworkers Giving Back

PG&E's coworkers and retirees gave generously in 2023, donating millions of dollars through the company's Campaign for the Community, PG&E's year-round giving program for qualifying nonprofit organizations and schools. The PG&E Foundation provides even greater value by matching up to $1,000 each year per individual to those qualifying organizations. Together, these contributions totaled $8.8 million.

Additionally, PG&E coworkers provided more than 35,000 hours of their time to nonprofit organizations in their hometowns. They did this through volunteerism with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and local food banks, serving meals at shelters for the unhoused, and through park cleanups as part of our partnership with California State Parks Foundation.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit www.pge.com / and http://www.pge.com/about/newsroom/.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation



The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company