Arelion adds 400G EVPL to bridge the AI connectivity gap

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced the expansion of its AI Direct suite with upgraded 400G Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) services, enabling enterprises, neoclouds, hyperscalers and wholesale customers to rapidly interconnect AI infrastructure through high-capacity, private connectivity. The solution features dynamic prioritized routing across Arelion's #1 ranked backbone to strengthen resilience, automatically rerouting around network events through alternate paths in real time.

The service provides high-availability connectivity between global data centers, cloud regions and Arelion's Points-of-Presence (PoPs). It also improves cost efficiency and operational flexibility through Multiple Services on One Port (MSOP), allowing customers to combine EVPL, Cloud Connect and IP Transit on a single port to connect AI data centers, GPU clusters and hybrid cloud environments.

The solution's network-protected and prioritized Class of Service (CoS) architecture supports the secure transport of proprietary datasets, model updates and application traffic for enterprises' agentic AI initiatives. Arelion's EVPL service provides low-latency, scalable data transfer for real-time applications across a variety of sectors, including financial services, streaming and gaming. Additionally, the solution delivers more efficient large‑scale data transfers with improved throughput by supporting jumbo frames with a Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) 9400 across the network.

The service offers long-distance private connectivity for data center interconnection and large enterprise networks, helping to accelerate customers' AI deployments. The global AI infrastructure market is growing significantly due to rising demand for high-performance computing, with analysts projecting it will reach $394 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4 percent.

"As demand grows for scalable, highly resilient connectivity to support AI training and inference across distributed environments, customers need faster, more flexible ways to interconnect their infrastructure," said Johan Ottosson, VP Strategy & Product Management at Arelion. "By combining dynamic routing, secure connectivity and multi‑service delivery over a single port, we help customers efficiently connect cloud, data center and neocloud deployments as AI workloads continue to evolve."

Arelion operates one of the world's most connected IP backbones, serving over 2,000 customers in close to 130 countries. Learn more about its global connectivity services here.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in close to 130 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

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SOURCE Arelion