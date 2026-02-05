Arelion delivers resilient connectivity services to Fiumicino Airport in Italy

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it is providing high-performance, secure and low-latency IP Transit services to Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino Airports, managed by Aeroporti di Roma (ADR). Arelion's solutions support the technological requirements of the airports' employees and travelers, offering enterprise-grade connectivity with predictable service-level agreements (SLAs).

"Arelion provides Aeroporti di Roma with the scalable, AI-ready foundation essential to long-term reliability and innovation. Our secure connectivity services will help prevent costly downtime and service interruptions," said Scott Nichols, Chief Commercial Officer at Arelion.

By providing diverse access to its Rome network and global Tier-1 IP backbone, Arelion provides Aeroporti di Roma with stable, redundant network connectivity that mitigates outage risk and strengthens operational continuity. These services enable both internal systems and passenger-facing applications to run on the same global network.

"Arelion's reliable connectivity solutions are critical to supporting corporate, cloud and passenger-service applications across our complex infrastructure footprint," said Mirko Gradillo, Network Architect and WAN Manager at Aeroporti di Roma. "The international passenger traffic profile, particularly towards America and Asia, aligns perfectly with Arelion's extensive global presence and robust network reach. This partnership enhances our ability to maintain secure, efficient digital operations, ensuring smooth travel experiences for millions of customers each year."

"The improvements are already evident," added Simone Pescetelli, NetOps Manager at Aeroporti di Roma. "Our network observability tools reveal a 10 percent decrease in latency, boosting performance, continuity and the quality perceived by both passengers and corporate users."

Arelion operates one of the world's most connected IP backbones, serving over 2,900 customers in nearly 130 countries. Learn more about its global connectivity services here.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in close to 130 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

