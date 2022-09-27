Arelion Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Via FastConnect, Supporting Oracle Cloud Querétaro region in Mexico

Global carrier Arelion now supports Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Querétaro

STOCKHOLM, Wis., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, a leading provider of the global Internet backbone, AS1299, and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it will offer connectivity to Oracle Cloud Querétaro region via OCI FastConnect. Oracle customers can harness the power of Oracle Cloud locally, including Oracle Autonomous Database, to unlock innovation and drive business growth.

This collaboration builds on a longstanding relationship between Arelion and Oracle, with Arelion providing high bandwidth connectivity services to OCI on an international basis. With OCI, customers benefit from best-in class security, consistent high-performance, simple predictable pricing, and the tools and expertise needed to bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently.

Other key insights about the relationship supporting the Oracle Cloud Querétaro region include:

Arelion will provide connectivity to OCI through Arelion Cloud Connect, providing customers with self-provisioned, flexible and scalable private network connectivity to OCI FastConnect locations. This will provide customers with a 1, 2, 5, or 10Gb/s link to an OCI FastConnect location over Arelion's award-winning backbone. Arelion Cloud Connect enables customer connection to multiple OCI on-ramps for maximum resilience and control over their Cloud network. This will support the increasing customer demand in Querétaro and throughout Mexico for high-quality, low latency connectivity, bolstering continued business growth.

for high-quality, low latency connectivity, bolstering continued business growth. The Oracle Cloud Querétaro region will provide customers throughout Mexico and Central America with access to a wide range of applications and infrastructure services with easy, elastic, and direct, private connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and smoother performance than public Internet-based connections through OCI FastConnect.

and with access to a wide range of applications and infrastructure services with easy, elastic, and direct, private connection with higher bandwidth, lower latency, and smoother performance than public Internet-based connections through OCI FastConnect. Located near Mexico City , Querétaro is a central interconnection hub for cloud and data center providers by connecting Mexican and international companies. It's also the fastest-growing city in the country due to booming IT, logistics services, aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, and automotive industries.

, Querétaro is a central interconnection hub for cloud and data center providers by connecting Mexican and international companies. It's also the fastest-growing city in the country due to booming IT, logistics services, aircraft manufacturing, maintenance, and automotive industries. Arelion is one of the international telecom companies to support Mexico's international market growth after 2013 market reforms. Arelion's collaborations with key partners have resulted in seven Points of Presence (PoPs) in Mexico , including data centers in Querétaro, Monterrey , Merida , and Mexico City , as well as PoPs in US border markets serving Mexico including El Paso , Laredo, McAllen and San Diego .

"As a global carrier at launch providing FastConnect services to the Oracle Cloud Querétaro region, we are proud to provide the global reach that companies and customers in this region demand. This partnership interconnects the people, locations and data critical to businesses looking to deploy local applications and content through OCI, not only in Mexico but across different regions as well," said Luis Velasquez, Arelion Mexico Business Manager. "In response to Mexico's continued business growth, Arelion has been driven by enterprise demand to bring better access to new enterprise customers in the region."

OCI's extensive network of more than 70 FastConnect global and regional partners offer customers dedicated connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions and OCI services – providing customers with the best options anywhere in the world.

Specifically architected to meet the needs of the enterprise, Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain. With unique architecture and capabilities, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database , the industry's first and only self-driving database.

