Arelion Launches New Route from Monterrey to Querétaro, Expanding Network in Mexico

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it has deployed a new Dense wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM) route from Monterrey to Querétaro, Mexico, providing wholesale and enterprise customers with high-capacity optical transmission services and direct access to Arelion's local ecosystem of cloud, content and security applications. This new route utilizes completely underground fiber construction, offering reliable connectivity options to current legacy infrastructure, and connects Mexico's #1 digital hub to Arelion's fiber-based backbone. This network expansion continues Arelion's ongoing investment in Mexico to support the country's cloud, information communications technology (ICT) and manufacturing sectors through low-latency connectivity services.

Querétaro, strategically located in central Mexico, has low susceptibility to earthquakes and is in close proximity to Mexico City. Querétaro is leading Mexico's data center boom, with studies estimating that 73 data centers will be established in the region by 2029 and that 15 percent of Mexico's total data center footprint is in Querétaro. Querétaro is also an aerospace manufacturing hub, seeing $129 million in investment in 2023. Arelion's Querétaro Points-of-Presence (PoPs) also serve as centralized hubs supporting access to content and applications for customers in Guadalajara, San Luis Potosi and Merida.

Following Arelion's recent build-out from the U.S. to Monterrey, this new route continues Arelion's mission to strengthen Mexico's local content ecosystem while supporting global cloud, media and gaming providers through low-latency service delivery to end users in the region. This network expansion reduces the risk of service outages and improves customer experiences, supporting content localization in Querétaro. This new route also offers end-to-end connectivity on Arelion's fiber backbone to markets such as Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, Dallas and Atlanta.

"We're seeing immense demand for reliable, high-capacity connectivity in the market, so these underground DWDM routes are crucial for supporting Querétaro's growing cloud, content and Artificial Intelligence applications," said Edison De Leon, Regional Director of Latam & Caribbean at Arelion. "Our new routes bring terabit-scale wave services and localized content to a booming market, enabling further economic development in one of Mexico's largest technology hubs."

Major cloud providers have established cloud regions in Querétaro, with Arelion's routes serving hyperscalers and content providers who require high-capacity connectivity into the region to support enterprises and the nearshoring boom driving manufacturing in Mexico. Arelion's new routes leverage the latest C+L band open optical line systems and next-generation 400G/800G coherent optical pluggables to enable terabit-scale Wavelength deliveries. These routes strengthen Arelion's existing cloud connection capabilities in Mexico, with the global Internet carrier currently providing resilient connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in Querétaro and Monterrey.

Arelion provides customers in Mexico with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable 400G Wavelengths, IP Transit, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

