Arelion announces additional Belgrade PoP for growing ICT economy

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion (formerly Telia Carrier), has today announced the availability of a new Point of Presence (PoP) in Belgrade, Serbia's capital city. The new PoP, located at CETIN's carrier-neutral datacenter, will provide high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, and Internet Exchange (IX) Connect services for content providers and enterprises across the metropolitan area.

The new PoP will give customers improved access to local and international backbone IP services (including the Arelion AS1299 network), providing greater choice over where to house their services whilst also increasing the resilience available to customers running mission critical services.

Serbia takes great pride in its growing technology sector. According to Serbian Government figures, 10 per cent of the country's GDP comes from the ICT sector with 3,354 firms in Q1 2022. The new Arelion PoP will support this expanding sector and its customers by bringing international markets and cloud providers closer to Serbia through additional routes and new levels of performance.

Patrik Andreasson, Head of Sales Nordic, CEE and Balkans at Arelion, said: "This new PoP is a key part of our investment in the Arelion network to ensure that enterprises, the ICT sector, and consumers have the best possible online experience, regardless of the service to which they are connecting. Cloud services play a key component in the delivery of those web applications and, with this additional PoP in Belgrade, we get customers even closer to those cloud service providers."

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud across North America, Europe and Asia.

Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]

Media Contact UK

Lorena Duke, Ascendant Communications

+44 (0) 20 8334 8041

[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion