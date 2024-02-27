Arelion Announces New Customer in Mexico, Serving Conexity's IP Service Needs

Global internet carrier expands presence in Mexico, providing IP services to essential sectors

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it has secured a new customer in Monterrey, MX, continuing its expansion into Mexico's connectivity market by serving Conexity's IP service needs. Arelion will empower Conexity with low-latency, diverse connectivity to meet the technological requirements of Conexity's customers in Monterrey's private and government sectors. By leveraging its award-winning customer service team, Arelion will provide Conexity with exceptional service delivery experiences that enable technological innovation in essential industries.

Arelion has an extensive presence in Mexico's connectivity market, having deployed nine Points-of-Presence (PoPs) and numerous high-capacity routes in Mexico to serve the connectivity requirements of wholesale and enterprise customers in the region's booming technology and nearshoring markets. The global internet carrier also offers direct connectivity to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure via OCI FastConnect in the new Oracle Cloud Monterrey Region in Mexico. This new customer showcases Arelion's continued business momentum in the region by enabling low-latency, reliable connectivity services for critical organizations located in the state of Nuevo Leon in Mexico.

"By leveraging our #1 ranked internet backbone and our extensive network footprint in Mexico, we will help Conexity enable its customers' vital services through the power of Tier-1 IP connectivity," said Edison De Leon, Regional Director Latam & Caribbean at Arelion. "Our diverse internet backbone will serve the technology requirements of business-critical applications in the health, government and education sectors crucial to Monterrey's continued economic growth."

Conexity, a company within Gentor, has provided telecommunications and IT services to private and public sectors for over 27 years. They offer active infrastructure services for private video, voice and data link crossings, as well as Point-to-Point private links for companies and operators. As part of Gentor, Conexity serves the essential connectivity and IT service requirements of vital organizations in the local Monterrey community.

"Conexity's infrastructure is critical to serving the technological needs of Monterrey's key sectors, with Arelion providing the underlying low-latency connectivity necessary for continued innovation in the region," said Felix Martínez, CEO at Conexity. "Arelion's IP services will play a crucial role in powering our critical infrastructure and enabling sustainable business growth in Monterrey."

Through this network expansion, Arelion provides Conexity and its customers in Mexico with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Conexity

Conexity is a Gentor subsidiary that provides a comprehensive range of telecommunications services and infrastructure solutions. Its diverse commercial offerings include passive infrastructure for real estate developments and other operators, as well as active infrastructure services tailored for private video, voice, and data link border crossings. Additionally, Conexity specializes in Private Point-to-Point (PaP) links designed to meet the specific needs of companies and operators. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Conexity is dedicated to connecting the world through advanced telecommunications technology.

