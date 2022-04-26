ARELION ANNOUNCES NEW US EAST-TO-WEST COAST ROUTE WITH SOUTHWEST EXPANSION

The latest expansion also provides new options to serve Mexico, tying together key growth markets across the southwest and providing more capacity to content, application and cloud providers in this region. The system serves customers at access points in El Paso and San Diego with new connectivity options, providing more capacity and diversity to support international development in Mexico.

The coast-to-coast route, based on an open photonic layer design, provides flexibility to select optical equipment for commercial and supply chain optimization and utilizes the latest generation of technology across the network. As a result, Arelion customers benefit from fast delivery with competitive commercial terms and capabilities.

"This deployment is an ongoing execution of Arelion's initiative to address customer demand and connect tier one markets and growing edge markets across the country," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development at Arelion. "By building an open system we are committed to providing a network that is flexible, automated and scales efficiently. Our new routes add diversity in metro regions to connect cloud availability zones with direct access into hyperscale datacenter campuses in addition to legacy carrier interconnection points."

The completion of this route provides customers access to previously announced expansions in:

Dallas – New enhanced metro access options offer three different diverse routes that feed into downtown Dallas serving legacy carrier hotels downtown but also directly into the new developing hyperscale campuses located in the suburban parts of the market.

– New enhanced metro access options offer three different diverse routes that feed into downtown serving legacy carrier hotels downtown but also directly into the new developing hyperscale campuses located in the suburban parts of the market. El Paso – A fourth and fifth route going into El Paso access a new metro gateway site and serve demand from the El Paso - Juarez cross-border market and adjacent regions in the State of Chihuahua .

– A fourth and fifth route going into access a new metro gateway site and serve demand from the - cross-border market and adjacent regions in the . Phoenix – A new enhanced metro gateway in Phoenix can now seamlessly connect to five data center campuses and serve additional diversity and capacity out of Phoenix .

– A new enhanced metro gateway in can now seamlessly connect to five data center campuses and serve additional diversity and capacity out of . San Diego – A new market for Arelion, the EdgeConneX gateway serves as an access point for local customers and to connect into Tijuana and Mexicali and serve the western areas of Mexico and the Baja peninsula.

– A new market for Arelion, the EdgeConneX gateway serves as an access point for local customers and to connect into and and serve the western areas of and the peninsula. Los Angeles – One of the faster routes at 31.6 milliseconds from LA to Dallas , the connection is a new, diverse route with competitive latency between the two points and completes the cross-country route into this major international destination and content hub.

The new route utilizes the latest generation of high-capacity enhanced-reach coherent DWDM technology and an open photonic layer to increase the local availability of high-speed IP Transit , Cloud Connect , DDoS Mitigation , Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With more than 2,000 customers worldwide, this investment is a continuation of the carrier's organic growth story and geographic expansion to better serve existing markets and reach new ones.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jennifer Hodorowicz Engage PR for Arelion

+1 919 622 4307

[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion