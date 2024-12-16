Arelion Appoints New Enterprise Sales Director for EMEA

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced the appointment of Gagun Gahir as its new Enterprise Sales Director for EMEA to further capture and drive the increased demand for enterprise connectivity solutions in the region.

Gagun Gahir, Arelion's new Enterprise Sales Director for EMEA

"Arelion continues to attract large global enterprise opportunities across multiple key verticals," said Scott Nichols, Arelion CCO. "Gagun's extensive experience from the telecoms industry will help us take advantage of the growing demand that we see from enterprises in the EMEA region. She is an enthusiastic and popular leader, and I'm extremely glad to have her joining our team to support our growth journey in the enterprise space."

Gagun Gahir, based in the UK, has nearly 20 years of leadership experience covering a spectrum of environments including customer services, operations, commercial and sales in both the wholesale and enterprise segments – always with the customer at heart. She most recently held the role of Head of Enterprise Sales, Europe at Telstra, where she led a team of enterprise professionals in growing an impressive portfolio of customers across the region.

"Number one doesn't happen by accident! Arelion is one of the best kept secrets for businesses who need to keep their people and customers connected," said Gagun Gahir, Enterprise Sales Director EMEA at Arelion. "The caliber of individuals at Arelion is incredibly high and I'm a big believer in surrounding yourself with people who inspire you to think differently and innovate. I'm so excited to explore how we can work together to build on the amazing foundations we have in the global telecoms industry and create a consultative and truly differentiated experience for our enterprise customers."

Gagun is a huge advocate for equality, committed to supporting the industry's work in making telecommunications and technology more representative and inclusive. As an Empowered Ambassador with Capacity Media, she has spoken at and moderated numerous conferences over the past decade on the topic. She is also a regular contributor to publications such as Carrier Community. Additionally, Gagun is chairperson for the Encephalitis International charity.

