Arelion Appoints New Head of Global Channel Sales to Strengthen Enterprise Market Strategy

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced the appointment of Rob Westervelt as its new Head of Global Channel Sales, bolstering the enterprise market strategy of Arelion's award-winning Conflict-Free Channel Program. This program is a key driver of Arelion's growth in North America and additional connectivity markets. With this strategic hire, Arelion will continue to ensure world-class customer experiences through its Channel Program, giving it a competitive edge in the network services market.

"Arelion's Channel Program is vital to our continued expansion into the global enterprise market," said Scott Nichols, Arelion CCO. "Rob's extensive experience will enhance our channel strategy to deliver a seamless sales experience for new and existing channel partners as they work to serve global businesses' connectivity needs."

With over 25 years of experience in technology sales and channel leadership positions, Westervelt is a dynamic leader with deep expertise in enterprise communications solutions, infrastructure, operations and trends. He previously served as Senior Vice President and Head of Channel at Windstream and Senior Vice President and Channel Chief at GTT America. Westervelt will oversee and manage Arelion's channel sales strategy, helping the internet carrier drive revenue growth and establish strong partner relationships that expand Arelion's global market reach.

"Arelion is strongly positioned to maintain its leadership in wholesale markets while expanding its presence in enterprise markets through its #1 ranked internet backbone and diverse portfolio of reliable, high-capacity connectivity services," said Rob Westervelt, Arelion Head of Global Channel Sales. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to help Arelion strengthen its brand awareness and channel strategy through collaboration with the global community of technology service brokers."

Arelion's Award-Winning Conflict-Free Channel Program

Arelion's Conflict-Free Channel Program has won ChannelVision's Visionary Spotlight Award for 'Most Responsive Supplier Team' for four consecutive years. This industry recognition highlights the global internet carrier's dedication to building trust within the channel community through world-class customer service, enabling Arelion's Trusted Advisors to meet their customers' connectivity requirements.

Arelion has upheld this award-winning standard through a globally distributed service delivery organization that owns its customers' solutions from end to end with technological expertise. Arelion's Channel Program benefits its channel partners by guaranteeing a response time of one business day for each initial inquiry and an equitable pricing structure.

Westervelt will bolster Arelion's Channel Program to provide the customers of technology service brokers with exceptional service delivery experiences through Arelion's portfolio of connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit, Wavelengths, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

