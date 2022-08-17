Arelion Awarded ChannelVision 2022 Visionary Spotlight Award

Arelion Conflict-Free Channel Program wins 'Most Responsive Supplier Channel Team' for third consecutive year

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced its third consecutive ChannelVision 2022 Visionary Spotlight Award for 'Most Responsive Supplier Channel Team' in recognition of the Arelion Conflict-Free Channel Program. Arelion, formerly Telia Carrier, transitioned to a standalone company owned by Polhem Infra in 2022, enabling the supplier to triple the size of its Channel Program team in the past year and enhance its emphasis on world-class customer care. The program continues Arelion's focus on customer experience excellence through a joint effort forged in collaboration with existing channel partners. Additionally, revenues have increased 50 percent year over year since the program's start in 2020.

Key features that differentiate this Conflict-Free Channel Program from traditional telecom channel models include:

A commitment to address inquiries within one business day, communicating to the inquirer that Arelion values and is currently evaluating their request.





Guaranteed price parity for prospects requesting the same solution across multiple channel partners.

"Since 2020, Arelion – formerly Telia Carrier – has maintained its Conflict-Free Channel Program, enabling technology brokerage firms to provide their customers with a high-performing alternative to the traditional telecom providers' channel model," states ChannelVision. "The Conflict-Free Channel Program allows Channel Partners to work directly with Arelion account directors. Arelion's best practices Guidelines for Engagement establishes the foundation for a productive channel relationship and assures it works cooperatively with its partners to achieve common goals."

The Arelion Conflict-Free Channel Program is targeted toward value-added resellers and technology brokers, boosting their portfolios with solutions that enhance or provide alternatives to their existing offerings. The program is based on positive and negative feedback from Arelion partners, improving customer experiences through collaborative innovation of Arelion's business-critical global connectivity infrastructure. With one easy-to-use portal for customers and partners, the program facilitates superior end-user experiences and eliminates channel conflicts.

"Through our Conflict-Free Channel program, we provide our Channel Partners with direct access to account directors," said Rob Pulkownik, Head of Channel Sales, Arelion. "With this collaborative approach, we address our customers' pain points efficiently and quickly while keeping communication channels open for further improvements in customer experience. This continues our longstanding mission to provide outstanding customer service and underlies everything we do as a global supplier."

With this Channel Partner program, North American and European partners can provide excellent customer care and help their customers access Arelion's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, while effectively cross-selling Arelion's portfolio of leading services, including high-speed Dedicated Internet Access, IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR for Arelion

+1.510.295.4972

[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion