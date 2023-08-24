Arelion Brings Home the Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it has won the Bronze Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year from the International Business Awards®. This award recognizes Arelion's unwavering commitment to world-class customer excellence.

The 2023 International Business Awards received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process. Quotes from judges about Arelion's customer service excellence include:

"Arelion showcases a strong focus on providing world-class customer care and actively incorporating customer feedback to enhance their connectivity services. Their culture of caring and commitment to excellent customer experiences sets them apart from competitors. With a diverse support team located in 20 countries and proficient in multiple languages, they bridge cultural gaps and ensure effortless experiences for customers."

"Arelion's customer-centric approach is commendable. They offer self-service options and personal engagement, and they are committed to meeting customer needs effectively. They are also investing in tools to help Customer Support Engineers resolve issues promptly and efficiently. It's not that easy to consistently gain an NPS increase in their line of business, but they were able to achieve this."

"Approaching the 30th anniversary of our #1 ranked Internet backbone, it's incredibly gratifying to receive third-party validation that reinforces our unwavering commitment to our core values," said Staffan Göjeryd, Arelion CEO. "We've built our culture on transparency and world-class customer experiences, which trickles into everything we do to keep the world connected. Ultimately, our ability to maintain this high level of customer service for three decades results from our highly skilled people."

