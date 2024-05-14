Arelion Deploys Two New Routes From Jacksonville to Atlanta and Tallahassee, Expanding Gulf Coast Network

STOCKHOLM, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it has launched two multi-terabit capacity, low-latency routes from Jacksonville, FL to Atlanta, GA and from Jacksonville to Tallahassee, as well as an overbuild from Miami along Florida's west coast up to Atlanta. These new routes enable Arelion to provide fully diverse connectivity services from Jacksonville to Atlanta via two direct routes. Arelion's new routes enhance its capability to serve local traffic while also supporting subsea traffic flows into Atlanta from the Caribbean, Central America and South America through subsea cables landing in Jacksonville, continuing the global Internet carrier's Gulf Coast network expansion.

Arelion's new routes leverage the latest generation open optical line systems supporting C+L Band, sixth-generation coherent optics and multi-vendor 400G wave capability, empowering Arelion's wholesale and enterprise customers with high-capacity optical transmission and fast service delivery. These routes will serve Atlanta's booming data center market and growing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) applications, with Atlanta ranking as the sixth largest market for commissioned data center power. These routes seamlessly connect to Arelion's diverse suburban ring to enhance metro connectivity in Atlanta, enabling Arelion to meet the demand for high-capacity bandwidth in Atlanta's flourishing regional technology markets.

"These new investments in Georgia and Florida allow Arelion to serve the immense demand for reliable connectivity services and tremendous capacity amid Atlanta's data center boom," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Strategic Sales and Network Development at Arelion. "By providing additional meshing and diversity into Atlanta, we can serve the connectivity requirements of local enterprises while supporting subsea traffic from Jacksonville and other Florida edge markets and sea cable landings, enabling low-latency cloud, content and AI/ML delivery across diverse industries."

Further insights into this expansion and Arelion's presence in the Gulf Coast:

The new routes run from Jacksonville (Cologix-JAX1) to Atlanta (Equinix-AT1) and from Jacksonville (Cologix-JAX1) to Tallahassee (EdgeConnex-TAL01).

(Cologix-JAX1) to (Equinix-AT1) and from (Cologix-JAX1) to (EdgeConnex-TAL01). The overbuild route enhances capacity and meshing from Atlanta (Digital Realty-ATL14) to Tallahassee (EdgeConnex-TAL01), continuing via Tampa (365 Data Centers) down to Miami (Equinix-MI1).

(Digital Realty-ATL14) to (EdgeConnex-TAL01), continuing via (365 Data Centers) down to (Equinix-MI1). Additional metro sites in Jacksonville include Telxius CLS and EdgeConnex.

include Telxius CLS and EdgeConnex. Tallahassee is a new market for Arelion, providing a local edge Point-of-Presence (PoP) and meshing/routing flexibility in the region.

is a new market for Arelion, providing a local edge Point-of-Presence (PoP) and meshing/routing flexibility in the region. Additional metro sites in Tampa include the recently announced Flexential Tampa - North site.

include the recently announced Flexential Tampa - North site. Arelion now has four diverse route options into Jacksonville and six diverse route options into Atlanta , with these two new routes going live in Q3 2024.

Arelion's new routes provide North American customers with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable 400G Wavelengths, IP Transit, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

