Arelion expands Conflict-Free Channel Program in Mexico

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced the expansion of its Conflict-Free Channel Program in Mexico, leveraging its extensive network to support the wholesale and enterprise customers of regional Technology Service Distributors (TSDs) through high-capacity connectivity solutions, including Wavelengths, IP Transit and DDoS Mitigation. This expansion enhances local service delivery for Arelion's channel partners, providing global reach without sacrificing performance or relying on third-party providers. Arelion's #1 ranked backbone enables reliable terrestrial and subsea connectivity in Mexico, providing access to its full ecosystem of AI, cloud and content platforms.

Arelion has supported the development of regional operators in Mexico, including cable providers, internet service providers (ISPs) and wireless internet service providers (WISPs) in key markets such as Jalisco, Veracruz, Puebla and Zacatecas. These efforts have been further strengthened by the company's expanded Master Agent program, with new trusted advisors based in Latin America.

Arelion's expansive footprint allows these operators to connect directly to Arelion's global backbone network. This network provides customers with reliable access to global content platforms, improving application performance, reducing latency and enhancing overall service quality for end users.

Arelion has built an extensive backbone network across Mexico, currently operating 10 Points of Presence (PoPs) strategically located at the country's primary traffic exchange hubs and interconnection points for local, regional, AI application platform and content distribution network (CDN) providers, including a recently added PoP in Tijuana.

It is further strengthened by a new underground fiber route connecting Querétaro, Monterrey, and Laredo, Texas, creating a highly resilient, high-capacity platform for customers. Through these investments, Arelion is positioning Mexico as one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important connectivity markets in Latin America.

"We're continuing our long-term investment in Mexico's connectivity ecosystem by expanding our Channel Program, enabling us to support our channel partners' customers as they accelerate AI deployments and foster further innovation throughout Mexico and the broader Latin American market," said Rob Westervelt, Head of Global Channel Sales at Arelion. "Our Channel Program's collaborative focus will prove critical for helping regional providers access Tier-1 connectivity while delivering value to the Agent partner community in Latin America and beyond."

Arelion operates one of the world's most connected IP backbones, serving customers in close to 130 countries. Learn more about its Conflict-Free Channel Program here.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in close to 130 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Arelion

Martin Sjögren, Senior Manager PR and Analyst Relations

+46 (0)707 770 522

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jeannette Bitz, Engage PR

+1 510 295 4972

[email protected]

SOURCE Arelion