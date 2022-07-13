Arelion Expands Connectivity in Atlanta Metro Network

Arelion has invested in these new Atlanta metro networks to meet the accelerating demand for high-capacity bandwidth in the region. With this increased demand, Switch campuses offer Arelion's high-speed, secure internet backbone to meet the growing connectivity needs of their end users. Wholesale customers now have access to scalable, interconnected hubs with sustainable connectivity.

"The expansion is in response to the need and demand for high-capacity bandwidth in the region," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Business and Network Development, Arelion. "Our continued investment helps further establish the Atlanta metro area as one of the top connectivity hubs in the country. Specifically, the hyperscale campus expansions in Douglas County and Lithia Springs help relieve some of the strain on the legacy carrier hotels in the area without compromising performance speed, connectivity diversity or bandwidth capabilities."

Through this Atlanta metro network expansion, Arelion is fulfilling its global connectivity vision with continued growth in North American markets, allowing historically underserved businesses and end-users access to high-speed, direct fiber-enabled Internet service at the network edge.

"Having Arelion join our exascale data center ecosystem in Atlanta allows us additional options to provide our customers with the high quality, low latency and diverse network services they demand," said Scott Gutierrez, SVP of Connectivity, Switch.

Businesses in the Atlanta metro area can now take advantage of Arelion's number one ranked global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

