Arelion Joins DataVerge Ecosystem, Offering New York Area Businesses Enhanced Global Connectivity

Newest addition to Brooklyn's only carrier-neutral data center provides direct connections to more than 70% of the world's Internet routes

STOCKHOLM and NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion , global connectivity provider and owner of the world's number one ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, has joined the growing ecosystem at DataVerge , the owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn.

Arelion provides an industry-leading customer experience along with direct, high-quality connectivity at scale to AS1299's ecosystem of cloud, content and application providers. The partnership provides DataVerge customers access to Arelion's portfolio of leading connectivity services, including high-speed IP Transit , Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) , Cloud Connect , Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC), IPX , and DDoS Mitigation services. High availability is guaranteed by dual entry points and diverse paths into the DataVerge facility.

"Arelion's new PoP at DataVerge brings our affordable, fast connectivity services to our wholesale and enterprise customers in the region, supporting further investment in Industry City, Brooklyn's innovation hub," said Art Kazmierczak, Director Strategic Sales & Network Development for Arelion. "DataVerge provides sufficient power, physical security and connectivity to help us serve our customers' connectivity requirements and strengthen the region's tech ecosystem through direct access to our high-performance global Internet backbone."

"We're delighted that Arelion has joined our growing connectivity ecosystem," said Ray Sidler , CEO and Co-Founder of DataVerge. "Arelion will help support our customers' demand for fast, reliable connectivity at scale. Our two companies share a customer-focused philosophy as we both prioritize delivering enterprise-grade systems at competitive rates while connecting our customers with highly trained service teams, ensuring we provide fast support and response times to meet their business goals."

DataVerge's vast resources and growing customer base enable Arelion to deliver Ethernet services that offer a significant scale advantage over competitive providers. This means customers can access up to 40G virtual circuits delivered on 100G ports available globally with network protection and automatically optimized latency technology.

Besides Internet services, Arelion's Cloud Connect solution provides a direct, secure, dedicated, and scalable connection to major Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) throughout Europe, The Americas, and Asia to ensure quick implementation of private Cloud Connectivity. These CSPs include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, and OracleCloud. Customers can also connect to multiple data centers or clouds at Layer 2 using protected Ethernet connectivity from single or multiple locations, enabling multi-cloud access, while leveraging the same connectivity infrastructure the hyperscalers use at terabit scale.

The addition of Arelion increases DataVerge customer access to long-haul transport providers that – along with direct access to the facility's dark fiber, metro, and other long-haul transport providers – enables DataVerge to offer an unbeatable interconnection advantage.

DataVerge's carrier-neutral position and vast levels of connectivity make it the ideal ecosystem partner in Brooklyn, NYC's most populous borough. Their flagship facility is the sole meeting point for connectivity at Industry City , which is the largest interconnected business and technology campus in the United States.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connections to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant. For more information, go to https://dataverge.com

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at www.arelion.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

