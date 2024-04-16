Arelion Launches Global 5G Roaming Solution with BroadForward

STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced a partnership with BroadForward to launch Arelion's new 5G Standalone Roaming solution. Building on Arelion's renowned global 3G and 4G roaming services, this development will enable Arelion's customers to enhance their global roaming capabilities with the full benefits of 5G technology. As the operator of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone network, Arelion is ideally positioned to enable the 5G solutions required to deliver high-quality mobile data services and IoT applications.

"Our close partnership with Arelion provides BroadForward with an opportunity to enable worldwide 5G services across Arelion's global network footprint," said Taco Schoute, CEO of BroadForward. "Arelion's forward-thinking vision aligns with our commitment to innovative signaling technologies that help mobile network operators transitioning to 5G, enabling collaborative solutions that leverage the power of existing network infrastructure."

"Partnering with BroadForward expands Arelion's offerings to include 5G roaming capabilities, helping our customers provide new and innovative mobile data solutions on a global scale," said Mark Currier, Global Product Manager at Arelion. "BroadForward's multi-technology signaling platform and flexible licensing model enables us to leverage our global network and address our customers' individual needs, establishing Arelion as the connectivity partner of choice for mobile network operators and IoT providers."

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About BroadForward

BroadForward is a leader in intelligent signaling software for 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, IMS, Fixed, Wi-Fi, IPX and M2M/IoT networks and winner of the GSMA Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) for Best Mobile & Network Software Breakthrough. BroadForward delivers core network products for routing, interworking, security and number portability, designed for convergence across legacy and next generation networks.

Contacts:

Arelion

BroadForward

Media Contact

