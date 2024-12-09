Arelion Launches Gulf Coast Route to Enhance North American Network Diversity

New direct route from Texas to Florida serves growing technology markets

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced it has deployed a new, fully diverse route from Houston, TX, to Jacksonville, FL, via Slidell, LA, Mobile, AL and Tallahassee, FL. This direct route provides wholesale and enterprise customers with low-latency IP services and terabit-scale capacities to support AI/ML applications and East-West traffic flows. Through this new route, Arelion connects traffic flows from East Coast landing stations to its PoPs in Texas and Mexico, driving growth in booming data center and technology markets along the Gulf Coast.

Arelion's new fully diverse route from Texas to Florida.

This network expansion also adds a fourth diverse path into Tallahassee to complement Arelion's existing Florida network and provides a new Tier 1 internet carrier choice for edge markets in the region. Arelion's route connects traffic flows from Mexico to hyperscale AI/ML hubs in Texas and provides additional diversity into Atlanta's thriving data center market. This expansion serves mounting customer demand for fully diverse connectivity from Florida to Texas and Mexico as these regions see significant investments to support emerging AI/ML and cloud applications.

Texas ranks as the second-largest data center market in the United States, with experts projecting the Dallas market will reach a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7 percent by 2030. Additionally, Arelion already has a robust network presence in Mexico catering to the country's flourishing technology sectors, with experts projecting investment in Mexico's data center market will reach $3.5 billion by 2025.

"This route spurs further growth in data center markets along the Gulf Coast through reliable connectivity that supports data transfer and replication for AI/ML models," said Art Kazmierczak, Director Strategic Sales & Network Development at Arelion. "Our latest network expansion strengthens local technology ecosystems in these regions while adding diversity to traffic flows landing in Florida from Latin America and the Caribbean, empowering our customers with enhanced resiliency and performance amid growing technology investments."

Additional insights include:

With this network expansion, Arelion provides customers in North America with enhanced access to Arelion's #1 ranked global Internet backbone, as well as Arelion's portfolio of reliable, fully diverse connectivity services, including scalable IP Transit, Wavelengths, Dedicated Internet Access (DIA), Cloud Connect, Global 40G Ethernet Virtual Circuit (VC) and DDoS Mitigation services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

To learn more about Arelion's North American network expansion, read its Connectivity Chronicles blog series here.

About Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

