Arelion Opens Additional Norway Fiber Route to Continental Europe

Arelion (then Telia Carrier) was awarded the contract to build a new subterranean Internet route for Norway by the Norwegian Communications Authority in July 2020. The project goal was to provide greater resilience in the event a serious incident impacting connectivity, and ensuring the future connectivity needs of the region could be met.

The new 750km fiber route runs from Oslo, Norway to Esbjerg, Denmark where it joins the wider Arelion pan-European network. It also includes two new PoP (points of presence) locations, in Bulk Fiber Networks' OS-IX DC in Oslo and Bulks Fiber Networks' N01 DC in Kristiansand. The new route doubles available capacity in the region, and will support new data center infrastructure, ensuring future traffic needs can be met for years to come.

Elise K. Lindeberg, Director, Security Department at the Norwegian Communications Authority, said, "This new secure route for electronic communications, which was awarded to Arelion, will help Norway address its growing and diverse traffic needs to Europe and provide increased connection security for our nation, in the event of serious incidents occurring."

Services available through Arelion on the new route include IP, Wavelength and Ethernet offerings, making sure that customers can access state-of-the-art secure connectivity to the European continent that will meet the needs of all cloud providers, data centers and enterprises. One section of the new route employs the HAVSIL subsea cable, that was built by Bulk Fiber Networks.

Staffan Göjeryd, CEO at Arelion said, "Resilient and secure connectivity across the globe has never been more important. Ensuring Norway's access to Internet through this new, diverse route to the European continent really embodies our company mission, to keep the world connected."

About Arelion

Formerly Telia Carrier, Arelion is a leading light in global connectivity services. We've been keeping the world connected since 1993 and today our global IP backbone, AS1299, is ranked number one in the world. Our network spans Europe, North America, and Asia with 70,000 km of optical fiber and 1,700 MPLS endpoints. Our award-winning customer service team supports our expansive customer base, who rely on us for their business-critical services. Discover more at www.arelion.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

