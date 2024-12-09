Arelion plan new PoP at Aruba's Hyper Cloud Data Center (IT4) in Rome

ROME and STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruba S.p.A – Italy's leading provider of cloud, data center, hosting, e-mail, domain registration and PEC (certified e-mail) services – and Arelion – a global leader in solving connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises reliant on digital infrastructure – today announce plans to activate a new Point-of-Presence (PoP) at Aruba's Hyper Cloud Data Center (IT4) in Rome. Arelion's new PoP, planned to go live in Q1 2025, will offer high-capacity IP transit and ethernet solutions to service providers in the region, supporting the rapid growth of Italy's data center market.

Aruba’s Hyper Cloud Data Center (IT4) in Rome

This will be Arelion's second PoP in Rome, expanding its network in Italy to meet the increasing demand for resilient tier-1 connectivity and low-latency service delivery. Italy's tech ecosystem continues to flourish, with Rome securing the country's second-largest share of venture capital investments (11%), with a strong focus on fintech. Presence in Aruba's IT4 campus in Rome, therefore, will enable Arelion to meet customer demands for scalable space and power, essential for the growth of cloud and applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

The new PoP in Aruba's Hyper Cloud Data Center will empower the infrastructure as a strategic hub for connectivity, delivering high performance services. The entire campus spans 74,000 m² and, at full capacity, will host five independent data centers with a total of 30 MW of IT power, with redundancy at 2N or higher. The first data center, DC-A, is already operational, and the second one is set to be launched in the first half of 2025. DC-A has also obtained the ANSI/TIA-942 Rating 4 certification confirming compliance with the industry's highest security standards in terms of its design, planning and construction. The site is also interconnected with Aruba's other data centers in Arezzo (IT1 and IT2) and near Bergamo (IT3) via multiple backbone connections.

"Our new PoP in Rome underscores Arelion's commitment to global network expansion, meeting our customers' needs for diverse tier-1 connectivity as investment in Italy's data center sector grows," said Davide Binaghi, Managing Director at Arelion Italy. "With new subsea cables landing at Aruba's Hyper Cloud Data Center, we are strategically positioned to provide scalable backbone services to support global subsea traffic, driving further investment in the region's tech ecosystem."

"Arelion's decision to establish a Point-of-Presence in the Rome data center is a pivotal step in our mission to position Rome as a strategic connectivity hub, both nationally and internationally," said Andrea Colangelo, Director of Network Infrastructure at Aruba. "As we look to the future, we expect a substantial increase in demand, driven by cloud growth and emerging technologies like AI. To meet these needs, Aruba is dedicated to creating optimal conditions, with scalable infrastructure and high-performance connectivity, to support rapid digital transformation. We remain focused on delivering best-in-class quality and uptime through our advanced colocation and cloud solutions, maintaining full technology neutrality and flexibility for our clients."

For more information about the Hyper Cloud Data Center: http://aru.ba/hyperclouddc

Aruba S.p.A.

Aruba S.p.A. (http://www.aruba.it), founded in 1994, is Italy's leading provider of cloud, data center, hosting, e-mail, domain registration and PEC (certified email) services. The company, with wholly Italian capital, has 16 million users and manages a vast infrastructure distributed on 7 data centers that includes 2.7 million registered domains, 9.8 million e-mail accounts, 9 million PEC accounts and thousands of customer IT infrastructures. Aruba PEC and Actalis are the group's two Certification Authorities, accredited with AgID (Agenzia per l'Italia Digitale) for the provision of qualified services. Aruba's infrastructure is also qualified by ACN (National Cybersecurity Authority) to handle ordinary, critical and also strategic PA data. In 30 years of activity, Aruba has developed extensive experience in the design and management of high-tech data centers, owned and distributed throughout Italy. The largest is located in Ponte San Pietro (BG) and features green-by-design infrastructure and facilities that comply with the highest security standards in the industry (Rating 4 ANSI/TIA-942, ISO 22237), to which is added the Hyper Cloud Data Center in Rome, which covers 74,000 m² in the area of the Tecnopolo Tiburtino and at full capacity will include 5 independent data centers. Aruba implements energy-efficient solutions in its data centers, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and, in addition, produces clean energy through photovoltaic plants and hydroelectric power plants. The infrastructure network also extends across Europe, with a proprietary data center in the Czech Republic and partner facilities located in France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit https://www.aruba.it/ and social networks Facebook, X and LinkedIn

Arelion

Arelion solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world's #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at Arelion.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

