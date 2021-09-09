Arena Blossoms with Infor

LONDON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Arena Flowers, a leading UK flower distribution service, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Distribution to achieve new levels of organisational agility. Delivered via multi-tenant cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the solution will help Arena quickly and seamlessly scale the business in line with seasonal peaks in demand.

At busy times, such as Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, Arena Flowers can receive many thousands of orders per hour through its systems. Each order requires flower stems to be picked, with personalised cards and other gift items added before shipment. Arena was looking for a solution that could cope with this level of complexity and shifting seasonal demands, maintaining the customer service excellence that the business is known for while delivering cost and efficiency savings across its operations.

Infor CloudSuite Distribution will be implemented by Infor partner Harpyja Limited, a London-based business transformation specialist. Harpyja's team is working both remotely and on site with Arena's senior management and operations teams and was chosen to provide a consistently positive customer experience, optimising processes to fulfil orders quickly and effectively, even during the busiest periods. The solution's cloud-based platform replaces an in-house developed system and will help result in a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) for Arena Flowers alongside the benefit of always having an up-to-date solution.

"We chose Infor CloudSuite Distribution for its ability to rapidly scale in line with our seasonal peaks in demand, giving us the peace of mind that our systems aren't stifling our potential," comments Richard France, software engineer at Arena Flowers. "It will help us focus on our core business, spending less time worrying about keeping our IT systems running and more time developing our customer offerings. Major disruptive upgrades will be a thing of the past, with the cloud-based nature of the platform continuously delivering the latest features and functionality to optimise our operations."

"The ability to scale and flex IT solutions in line with ever-shifting business demands is where cloud technology leads the way," comments Anwen Robinson, Infor's GM and SVP for UK & Ireland. "Infor CloudSuite Distribution helps deliver a rapid return on investment whilst laying the foundations for continued business growth. As Arena has shown, it's the perfect solution for businesses that want to focus their efforts on their strategic objectives, underpinning a consistently high-quality service to customers with reliable, up-to-date systems at the very heart of the organisation."

