Arena Radio Goes All-In on Podcasts: First Listen-to-Earn Service Launches Worldwide

PHOENIX, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Radio, the creator-led music streaming platform, today announced the worldwide launch of its new podcast division, the industry's first subscription-free, ad-free network powered by an integrated decentralized economy. By eliminating traditional advertising and paywalls, Arena Radio is shifting the podcasting paradigm to a direct-value model where every stream generates benefits for both content owners and listeners.

The End of "Free-to-Stream"

Traditional podcasting has long depended on unpredictable ad sponsorships, forcing creators to trade audience attention for unreliable revenue. Arena Radio redefines this model with a listen-to-earn system that pays creators $0.03 for every full episode view.

Arena Radio's model allows podcasters to turn their audience into a business:

100% Profit Retention: Creators keep 100% of the net profit generated from sales of branded apparel the company produces in-house, turning each episode into a direct commerce channel.





The $XRU Royalty Stack: Creators can convert their viewership credits into $XRU, the company's native stable coin, providing a liquid, tradable digital asset that grows alongside network adoption.





that grows alongside network adoption. Production Suite: Every creator receives free access to a professional suite of production tools, including human-generated and royalty-free music, and one-click distribution to over 20 global podcast platforms.

"For too long, podcasters have been forced to act as middlemen for advertisers," said Damon Evans, Chairman & CEO, Arena Music Group. "Arena makes it possible for creators to build actual equity through branded apparel transactions and the platform's token economy so they no longer have to rent their audience to third-party brands."

Incentivizing the Listener

Listeners are no longer just passive consumers. Through the Arena Radio app, listeners earn $0.01 in credits per episode they complete. These credits act as cash discounts on custom merchandise, or can be converted into $XRU, effectively sharing the platform's success with the people who make it possible. The company has branded the concept "Consumption Mining," a model where consumer transactions for physical goods and services contribute to value creation within a token-based economy.

Launch and Early Adopter Incentive

The listen-to-earn podcast service will be available worldwide starting May 28, 2026 and is currently available on an invite basis. To support early adopters, Arena Radio has allocated $2.5 million in incentives over the next 90 days. Top shows, including "Crypto Insiders," "Behind the Brand," "Tech You Can Use," and "The Indie Hustle," have already committed to joining the platform.

Interested creators can establish a free profile and join the new audio economy at www.arenaradio.com.

About Arena

Arena is a global music movement designed to create a sustainable and equitable economy for artists, investors, and music fans. Download the Arena Radio app and listen to unlimited streaming music without advertisements or a monthly subscription. Learn more at www.arena.com.

Media Contact:

Nathan Hicks

602-357-3288

[email protected]

SOURCE Arena Radio