Arenal Hills Launches New Rental Program

Premier Luxury Vacation Homes Now Available for Rent in the Heart of a Costa Rican Paradise

LA FORTUNA, Costa Rica, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arenal Hills, Costa Rica's premier vacation home development overlooking the famous Arenal Volcano, is excited to launch their new rental program this fall. Nestled amongst breathtaking rainforests, rivers, and mountains, Arenal Hills will now offer prospective renters' direct access to their scenic community and a life of luxury in Costa Rica. Eight homes are currently available for rent, with more than 100 villas slated for Arenal Hills' rental program in the near future.

"We are thrilled to kick off Arenal Hills' new rental program as Costa Rica enters its high tourist season," said Gerald Baum, CEO of Costa Rica Land Capital Partners, and sole owner of Arenal Hills. "Through our new program, renters will not only stay in luxurious, fully furnished villas immersed in a magical paradise, but can also enjoy the variety of exclusive amenities offered only to Arenal Hills residents including Club Vida and Club Lago."

Situated in a gated community, Arenal Hills residents enjoy fully furnished villas with private waterfall pools, onsite concierge services, 24-hour security, and golf carts to drive around property to ensure one's enjoyment of "pura vida." Additionally, Club Vida will offer an oasis of rejuvenation, where guests can swim in free-form pools, work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, or enjoy a fine dinner with breathtaking views. Renters will have complete access to all of these amenities as well.

The lush surroundings throughout the Arenal Hills community are the vision and creation of a talented team of architects, engineers and senior landscape experts. Located only two hours from the San Jose airport, the villas at Arenal Hills provide an authentic, rich Costa Rican experience with custom built furnishings and unique interiors handcrafted by talented craftsmen using native hardwoods and some of the world's finest marble harvested from the mountains of Peru. Ranging from 2,800 to 4,800 square feet, each villa comes fully stocked with linens, towels, kitchen items, toiletries and more, so renters will simply arrive at Arenal Hills and set their luggage down to begin their adventure. Arenal Hills prime location also provides vacationers unforgettable experiences including hiking or ziplining in tropical forests, encounters with wildlife including monkeys and sloths, and the opportunity to connect with local culture in the city of La Fortuna.

For additional details on Arenal Hills and to learn more about its rental program, please visit www.arenalhills.com. To see the Arenal Hills rental properties and pricing, please visit Airbnb.

About Arenal Hills

Arenal Hills is a premier luxury vacation home development located in La Fortuna, Costa Rica across 123 acres of lush landscapes that overlook the famous Arenal Volcano. Developed by Costa Rica Land Capital Partners, phase one of Arenal Hills will include 146 homes with two-bedroom, two-bath single-story villas and three-bedroom, three-bath two-story floorplans, ranging from 2800 to 4800 square feet. Designed and built by famed architect Jorge Chinchilla, the homes of Arenal Hills are beautifully appointed with handcrafted native hardwoods like bamboo and laurel, which are milled on-site by skilled craftsman, as well as the finest marble harvested from the mountains of Peru. Arenal Hills residents enjoy fully furnished villas with private waterfall garden hot tub pools, onsite concierge services, 24-hour security, and five-star luxury amenities such as Club Vida and Club Lago. Nestled amongst breathtaking rainforests, rivers, and mountains, Arenal Hills' prime location provides residents unforgettable experiences including hiking or ziplining in tropical forests, encounters with wildlife including monkeys and sloths, and the opportunity to connect with local culture in the city of La Fortuna. For additional information, visit www.arenalhills.com.

