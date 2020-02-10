Ares Management Extends Agreement with SS&C GlobeOp for Middle- and Back-Office Services

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Ares Management LLC, a leading global alternative investment manager with $144 billion in assets under management,1 has signed an agreement that extends its outsourcing relationship with SS&C GlobeOp. SS&C was first appointed by Ares in 2013 to provide fund administration and middle-office services. The firms will collaborate to build on the current relationship with additional SS&C products, services and capabilities.

SS&C GlobeOp supports Ares across its three integrated businesses, Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. SS&C GlobeOp will upgrade Ares' accounting functionality with SS&C Geneva®, standardizing the back office. The latest enhancements to Geneva will support Ares' data management infrastructure.

"We are pleased to renew and expand our partnership with Ares, a leader in alternative investment management," said Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer of SS&C Technologies. "Ares is an important customer for SS&C and we remain focused on delivering innovation and expertise to help Ares fulfill its strategic objectives."



About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

1 As of September 30, 2019.

