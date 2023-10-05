ARES Security Announces Rob White as New Senior Vice President of Nuclear Security Solutions

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES Security is proud to announce that Rob White will become our new Senior Vice President of Nuclear Security Solutions. Rob White was previously the Director of Nuclear Security and Emergency Preparedness for Xcel Energy. In this role Rob managed all aspects Nuclear Security and Emergency Preparedness for the Xcel Energy Fleet and was personally responsible for significant innovations and cost savings in security, as well as working with industry groups to spearhead a systematic, risk-based approach to security management.

Rob's primary role at ARES will be to head the nuclear business unit tasked with introducing our entire "Enterprise Security Platform" suite of solutions into the industry, with strong emphasis on AVERT C2 and AVERT Mission Planning for Robotics.

ARES has had a long history in partnering with the Nuclear Industry as a thought and innovation leader by introducing AVERT Physical Security technology to the US and International markets. ARES, through this effort has saved the U.S. Nuclear Industry an estimated $130M per year in security operating costs while maintaining or improving Nuclear Security Effectiveness. The journey in the Nuclear Industry starts with individuals who are willing to put their reputation on the line for something they believe. Rob White is that person for ARES Security and the AVERT Technology. Without Rob's experience, leadership and vision in the Nuclear Industry, and willingness to champion innovation, ARES Security would never have gotten our start. It is both an honor and a blessing that we can welcome Rob to our team.

About ARES Security Corporation:

ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security as a software company. Established as a standalone company in 2012, ARES Security began to develop the AVERT risk assessment solution with support from the U.S. Department of Defense in 1999. The AVERT suite of solutions has evolved to cover the entire physical security lifecycle to protect the world's most critical assets. AVERT includes software for security design, assessment, virtual training, command and control, robotic operations, and real-time decision support. ARES Security has grown to expand its offerings through a series of acquisitions, including Vidsys, Inc. and Mayday Safety. Vidsys, Inc. provides mission-critical Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software. Mayday Safety is a mass alerting, notification, and communications application that is used by individuals and organizations during an emergency event. ARES Security is trusted by government agencies, corporate enterprises, and commercial clients in North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. ARES Security has been accredited by the DoD and DoE as well as received DHS SAFETY Act designations.

