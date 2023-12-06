Arete Wealth announces Managing Broker-Dealer partnership with Golub Capital

News provided by

Arete Wealth

06 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

Arete Capital Markets division will be expanding the reach of Golub Capital's premium investment products to leading financial advisors

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, a full-service broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, has announced its Capital Markets division will provide Managing Broker-Dealer services to credit asset manager Golub Capital.

Arete Capital Markets will support Golub Capital's Private Wealth business with consulting, compliance and distribution services for their retail investment products. This partnership is designed to further expand Golub Capital's reach and investment impact.

Continue Reading

"We are pleased to partner with Arete Capital Markets as we continue to expand investor access to our private wealth solutions," said Thomas Burt, Managing Director and Head of Private Wealth Americas at Golub Capital.

Arete Capital Markets is bolstered by the broader company's full retail investment channel, expansive advisory arm, and sizable asset management. Arete Wealth has nearly $7 billion in assets under advisement across 100 branch offices.

"Our extensive reach is just one of the many advantages of our Capital Markets division," said Joshua Rogers, CEO and Founder of Arete Wealth. "We look forward to continue bringing new investment opportunities like these to our wide network of institutional investors and wealth advisors."

Arete Wealth has been recognized as an industry leader in alternative investments for over 15 years. The company has an alternative investment platform that currently features offerings from dozens of sponsors including artwork, hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, real estate, and more. The firm posted nearly half a billion dollars in alternative capital raised in 2022, representing a 16% year-over-year growth.

About Golub Capital

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. We specialize in delivering reliable, creative and compelling financing solutions to companies backed by private equity sponsors. Our sponsor finance expertise also forms the foundation of our Broadly Syndicated Loan and Credit Opportunities investment programs. We nurture long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors.

As of October 1, 2023, Golub Capital had over 850 employees and over $60 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in New York, Chicago, Miami, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About Arete Wealth

Arete Wealth Inc. is a remarkably sophisticated provider of financial services with expertise in wealth management, investment banking, managing broker-dealer services, direct-to-consumer digital investment solutions, and insurance. The firm's diversified offerings and unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs are incomparable in the industry. 

Founded in Chicago 2007, Arete Wealth has over 100 offices in 19 states and is consistently ranked a top US independent hybrid broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, based on growth and revenue. Find out why the firm is the right fit for refined investing at aretewealth.com.

SOURCE Arete Wealth

Also from this source

Arete Wealth announces launch of direct-to-consumer digital wealth platform

Arete Wealth announces launch of direct-to-consumer digital wealth platform

rete Wealth, a full-service Broker-Dealer (BD) and Registered Investment Advisory Firm (RIA) with more than 100 offices across the country, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.