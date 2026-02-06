Arete Wealth Announces Strategic C-Suite Leadership Transitions to Support Next Phase of Growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, Inc. ("AWI"), the parent holding company of Arete Wealth Management, LLC ("AWM"), a FINRA-registered broker-dealer; Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC ("AWA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser; and Arete Insurance Agency, LLC ("AIA"), a state-licensed insurance agency, today announced a series of executive leadership promotions and appointments to support the firm's continued growth and innovation in the wealth management industry.

Following a year of record-setting performance in 2025 across all key financial metrics — including revenue, assets under management, and new client relationships — Arete Wealth is positioning the organization for long-term success by empowering an expanded leadership team with deep industry expertise.

In conjunction with these appointments, Joshua D. Rogers, Founder of Arete Wealth, will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board of Arete Wealth, Inc., where he will continue to provide strategic oversight and long-term vision for the firm.

The following leadership changes are effective immediately:

David Levine has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of AWI, AWM, AWA, and AIA





Micah Rayner has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer of AWM





Cristina Terrana has been promoted to Chief of Staff, Manager of Transitions





Cathy Cucharale has joined Arete Wealth as Chief Compliance Officer of AWM





Patti Almanza has joined Arete Wealth as Chief Compliance Officer of AWA





Glenn Worman has joined Arete Wealth as Chief Financial Officer of AWI





Lauren Trousdale has joined Arete Wealth as Financial Operations Principal of AWM

These promotions and additions reflect the firm's commitment to building bench strength and operational excellence while enhancing support for advisors and clients alike.

"Over the past nearly 19 years after I first founded the firm, Arete Wealth has grown into an industry-recognized sophisticated, diversified wealth management platform — and that evolution continues," said Joshua D. Rogers, Founder and Executive Chairman of Arete Wealth, Inc. "Our record performance in 2025 is a testament to the talent, dedication, and strategic mindset of our entire team. As I transition into the role of Executive Chairman, I'm proud to elevate a number of our existing leaders and augment our team with new leaders whose vision and leadership will help drive Arete's future."

Rogers added that the leadership re-alignment underscores the firm's long-standing commitment to advisor-centric service and its focus on scalable growth, operational strength, and enhanced client outcomes.

"These appointments are rooted in the excellent performance and long experience of these industry executives," Rogers said. "This leadership team is well-positioned to deliver on Arete's mission and build on the momentum we've achieved — fostering innovation and stability as we look ahead."

Biographies and additional information about the Arete Wealth leadership team can be found at Firm Leadership – Arete Wealth.

About Arete Wealth

Arete Wealth is a premier wealth management and financial services firm delivering comprehensive advisory solutions through institutional, full-service advisor, and digital channels. With a diversified platform spanning wealth planning, asset management, alternative investments, and insurance services, Arete Wealth continues to expand its role as a trusted partner for advisors and high-net-worth clients across the United States.

