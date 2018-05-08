Arete Wealth Named No. 3 Fastest-Growing Independent Broker-Dealer

Arete Wealth, founded in 2007 by CEO Josh Rogers, has experienced growth in the financial services market and compared favorably against 130 other reporting firms who submitted 2017 company data to InvestmentNews.

Most notable was Arete Wealth's number three ranking in "10 Fastest-Growing IBDs," the publication's list of independent broker-dealers that saw the biggest percentage gains in their 2017 revenue.

Compared to other survey participants in the category of under 250 reps, Arete Wealth ranked in the Top 10 across numerous lists, capturing the second spot for alternative investment revenue, a fifth spot in pre-tax earnings and a seventh spot for overall revenue. The firm was also named in the top 10 across all submitting firms in the alternative investment revenue category.

"We're very pleased with our performance as shared in this survey," states Arete Wealth CEO Josh Rogers. "As an independent firm, we can bring investors exciting offerings in venture capital, renewable energy, sophisticated asset finance, real estate and more. When you couple that with our strong focus on due diligence, our alternative investment revenues speak for themselves."

In addition to the results for InvestmentNews' survey, Arete Wealth reported 96% year-over-year growth in alternative products, recording $75M in alternative investments under management in 2015 to $147M at the close of 2017.

More details on the survey and rankings can be accessed by subscription at www.investmentnews.com.

About Arete

Arete Wealth Management is the financial investment entity within the Arete family of companies. Arete Wealth is a full-service Broker-Dealer (BD), Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and Insurance firm. The company offers wealth management for high-net worth individuals and institutions, alternative investment access, venture capital and private equity programs. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm's wealth investing products and services are offered through more than 25 offices and over 130 registered advisors nationwide.

Media Contact

