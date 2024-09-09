Arete Wealth Partners with Luma Financial Technologies to Elevate Structured Products and Annuities

Firm continues to expand proprietary advisor platform with superior alternative investing technology

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Wealth, a full-service Broker-Dealer (BD) and Registered Investment Advisory Firm (RIA), has announced a new partnership with Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma"), an award-winning global independent alternative investment platform.

Through this collaboration, Arete Wealth will leverage Luma's award-winning platform to streamline the process of buying and managing structured products and annuities for their clients.

Luma's open architecture technology platform emerged in 2018 to serve the structured product market and extended into the annuity industry in February 2021. Luma has since developed additional tools for the platform, including Luma's "Lifecyle Manager" which enables financial professionals to transform their structured product and annuity business, providing them with the tools to monitor performance, risk, and exposure across their clients' entire portfolios.

"We are thrilled to partner with Arete Wealth, enabling their financial professionals to leverage our state-of-the-art technology for managing and transacting in structured products and annuities," Donald Pogan, Chief Product Officer at Luma Financial Technologies. "Our goal is to enhance access and transparency in the alternative investment space, empowering advisors with the tools necessary to better understand, objectively analyze, purchase, and manage products on behalf of their clients."

In addition to integrating Luma's technology into their network, Arete Wealth will also introduce e-applications through Luma's platform for the first time. This digitalization of the application process for annuities aims to streamline and expedite transactions, significantly reducing administrative tasks. By enhancing efficiency and optimizing workflows with faster processing and real-time updates, financial professionals can focus more on strategic planning and client engagement, ultimately leading to higher levels of client satisfaction.

"Partnering with Luma represents a significant milestone for Arete Wealth," said Joshua Rogers, CEO and Founder of Arete Wealth. "Integrating Luma's cutting-edge technology into our advising platform will not only broaden our investment offerings but also streamline processes and enhance the investment experience for both our clients and advisors."

Arete Wealth is a well-established and nationally-ranked provider of alternative investing services, often notably offering access to more than 50 alternative investment products and partners on their platform.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies ("Luma") has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients' specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma's website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Arete Wealth

Arete Wealth, Inc. is a sophisticated financial services and wealth management firm. Arete Wealth offers expertise across a wide array of services including investment banking, managing broker-dealer services, financial and estate planning, investment advice and asset management, insurance and annuities, and an art and wine consultancy. The firm delivers financial solutions via institutional, full-service, and direct-to-consumer digital investment channels. Arete Wealth's diversified offerings and unique access to alternative investments, venture capital, and private equity programs are incomparable in the industry. The firm's financial professionals are highly ranked within the industry, serving clients that include high-net-worth individuals, institutions, other broker-dealers, independent registered investment advisors, family offices, and sponsors of investment offerings.

Founded in Chicago 2007, Arete Wealth has over 50 offices across the country and is consistently ranked a top US independent hybrid broker-dealer and registered investment advisory firm, based on growth and revenue. Find out why the firm is the right fit for refined investing at www.aretewealth.com.

