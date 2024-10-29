Arevon Advances Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice Initiatives; Receives Silver Certification from the Solar Energy Industries Association

Silver certification recognizes Arevon's ongoing commitment to and success in fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, announced it has achieved silver certification through the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) Certification Program from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). Arevon is one of 13 organizations that have achieved SEIA's silver certification or higher.

By employing SEIA's 30+ DEIJ modules, the Arevon team ensures equitable and inclusive principles are implemented companywide. Since achieving the bronze certification in 2022 and recertification in 2023, Arevon has continued to review and enhance its DEIJ policies and practices.

"The energy transition is led by dedicated, climate-forward professionals looking to make a difference in our future. Arevon is committed to fostering the most inclusive work environment possible to ensure our diverse team feels respected and empowered," said Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "Prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice is an ongoing endeavor that requires internal reflection, open dialogue, and most importantly, action. The SEIA certification process has helped Arevon take tangible steps toward this collective goal."

The SEIA certification program was designed by Diversity Certified Professionals and uses evidence-based approaches to improve diversity practices within companies. The program guides participants through a broad range of modules on DEIJ topics, requiring companies to complete activities that help create a more inclusive work environment, serve the communities they work in, and attract, hire, promote, and retain diverse talent.

The Arevon team leveraged SEIA's evidence-based best practices to broaden its scope, examine existing policies, and renew its commitment to DEIJ initiatives that have yet to be implemented. This program also enabled Arevon to conduct a thorough gap analysis to further develop policies, programs, and initiatives that strengthen the organization, providing a roadmap to create a forward-thinking culture dedicated to DEIJ.

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean, reliable, and cost-effective energy to utilities and businesses to power the energy transition across the United States. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, Arevon's more than 250 mission-driven employees use innovative approaches and technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate renewable energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 4,000 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale solar, energy storage, and solar-plus-storage projects as well as distributed generation assets in 17 U.S. states. The company is currently constructing more than 2,000 MW of new solar and storage capacity and has a robust development portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts. In the past 12 months, Arevon has completed project financings of more than $3 billion. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

